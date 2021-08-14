Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Future India on Their 25th Anniversary
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s India team, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company's first office in India.
Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.
Future entered the Indian market in 1996 with one location, before quickly expanding to cover all the major cities in the country. The company's operations are headquartered in Bengaluru, which is known as the "Silicon Valley of India."
"Future India has played an integral role in the growth of the Indian market over the last 25 years," said Sunny Arora, VP Asia and Managing Director of Future India. "It has been our privilege to deliver customized supply chain solutions for many of these companies, allowing them to optimize their production as well as their revenue potential."
Future India is made up of a dynamic and experienced team, with most employees working with the company for over six years. Future India now has over 200 employees focused on the Indian market, not counting the India-based Global teams that support the company's operations worldwide.
"Moving forward, Demand Creation continues to drive our growth, which also aligns with the Indian government's 'Made in India' initiative," Arora said.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the India team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the company's success in the country and around the world.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
