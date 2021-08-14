The Ohio State University to Offer an Online, Asynchronous Corrosion Short Course Fall 2021
Registration is open for The Ohio State University’s Online Corrosion Short Course scheduled for October 11, 2021 - November 19, 2021.
Philadelphia, PA, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Registration is now open for the Ohio State University Corrosion Short Course being held online October 11, 2021 - November 19, 2021. This course, entitled “Corrosion: Fundamentals and Experimental Methods”, will be offered in an online, asynchronous format with pre-recorded lectures and lab demonstrations from a live online course offered in May 2021.
The course will cover the fundamentals of corrosion and various electrochemical techniques. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems. The course will be useful for people entering the corrosion field and for professionals looking for a refresher course.
There are roughly 30 hours of pre-recorded material students will be able to stream at their own pace once registered and until December 4, 2021. This will allow for a relaxed pace providing students with plenty of time to work through the material. On one day of each week during the five-week course, from October 18, 2021 to November 19, 2021, the instructors will be available for live questions and discussion sessions. The instructors are Dr. Gerald Frankel, Dr. Jenifer Locke, and Dr. Eric Schindelholz from the department of Materials Science and Engineering.
For more information and to register for the Corrosion Short Course, visit the Ohio State College of Engineering Professional and Distance Education Programs website, https://go.osu.edu/corrosion. OSU is offering an Early Bird Discount for registrations prior to September 27, 2021.
Additional information can also be found on Gamry Instruments web site http://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements.
Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and is proud to be a part of this event. A pre-recorded presentation from Gamry will be available during the course. In addition, a Gamry Power Point Presentation “Care and Feeding of Computer-controlled Potentiostats” will be presented and is available for preview at https://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements/shows-and-conferences/ohio-state-corrosion-short-course-2021.
