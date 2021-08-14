Steve Muehler Companies Launch a Program for Social and Affordable Housing in California
Steve Muehler, through Steve Muehler Loans, launches its “California Local Housing Solutions Funding” program, which consist of a blend of Federal & State Capital Sources, Traditional Bank Debt Capital, and Private Capital to fund “Social & Affordable Housing Developments in California.”
Los Angeles, CA, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The "California Local Housing Solutions Funding Program," brings Traditional Real Estate Lenders, Private Equity Investors and Real Estate Developers together in a traditional bundle, then ties in State and Local Funds to help reduce costs associated with real estate development in California, which will produce more affordable housing through this program.
While Real Estate Developers and their Lenders / Investors play an important role in creating affordable housing in California, most of the financial support for affordable housing programs in California will need to come from cities, towns, counties and the federal government. Steve Muehler, through Steve Muehler Loans has launched their “California Local Housing Solutions Funding” program that combines Developer, Investors & Lender Capital with State & Federal Funding streams to provide “Social & Affordable Housing” in the State of California.
The State & Federal Funds Programs we are working with include, but is not limited to:
- Low Income Housing Tax Credits
- Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Programs
- Project-Based Rental Assistance Programs
- Public Housing Operating Fund & Capital Fund
- Choice Neighborhoods
- HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME)
- Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
- National Housing Trust Fund
- Capital Management Fund
- Rural Housing Service Programs
- Qualified Opportunity Zone Designations
According to Steve Muehler, “Aside from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is administered by the State and the Local Housing Finance Agencies, and the Opportunity Zone Tax Expenditure, which is managed by the IRS, the rest of these programs are managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. HUD also provides funds for a variety of smaller programs, many of which focus on specific activities or goals such as providing support for lead abatement and healthy homes. A number of other Federal Agencies also fund affordable housing activities, most notably the U.S. Department of Agriculture administers programs that fund single-family and multifamily housing in rural cities, towns, and counties through the Rural Housing Service. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also provide funding, sometimes in partnership with HUD, to support housing and services to people experiencing homelessness.”
The program is open to all California Real Estate Developers and is expected to launch on Monday, August 16, 2021. Additional details will be available at www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com.
