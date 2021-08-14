Relish Portugal and Portugal Living Magazine Collaborate
English language digital magazines seek to delight, educate Portugal lovers across the globe.
Lisbon, Portugal, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Two English language magazines, Relish Portugal and Portugal Living Magazine, have agreed to collaborate to reach more people inside and out of Portugal (residents, newcomers, and those planning to relocate here) with in-depth, full-color features, photos, and artwork.
Relish Portugal is an award-winning, online, quarterly, free with subscription English language food and culture magazine; Portugal Living is also a free online quarterly, a wide-ranging "lifestyle" magazine focused on people and places throughout Portugal, beyond the "usual suspects" written about in Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve.
"The world of food in Portugal is remarkable," says Relish Portugal publisher Evanne Schmarder. "After arriving in this gorgeous country, we found ourselves surrounded by an abundance of delicious options - from traditional dishes to newfangled food producers. What we didn't find, however, was an English-language, food-focused publication to help us navigate our daily food lives. So we started one."
Bruce Joffe, publisher and creative director of Portugal Living, echoes Schmarder's sentiments, noting that, "the growing number of English-speaking residents, newcomers, and people planning to relocate in Portugal requires more substantial and stylistic coverage than what's been available. With a team of award-winning writers, Portugal Living Magazine is of more general interest - layering engaging features, need-to-know departments, personalized columns, commentary, a plethora of photos, and original art."
Relish Portugal and Portugal Living Magazine hope that the synergy generated by working together will encourage people to discover and explore Portugal, whether as visitors or residents, even if they are less than fluent in Portuguese.
