WealthScope Financial, a Financial Advisor in Lehigh Valley, PA Announces a Proprietary Planning Process Called WealthScope GPS™
Financial Advisor firm has created a proprietary financial planning process which is referred to as WealthScope GPS™. This process is used to provide guidance for clients during their financial journey. The process is available today to all clients of the firm.
Allentown, PA, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WealthScope Financial, a unique financial advisor firm located in the Lehigh Valley, PA, is proud to announce the introduction of a proprietary financial planning process that the firm claims will help guide clients to a successful financial journey. The process is called WealthScope GPS™, which stands for Grow, Protect and Save. This philosophy is at the heart of the planning and financial advising that the firm offers to their clients.
“We are excited to announce the release of our proprietary planning process called WealthScope GPS™,” said Founding Partner & Financial Advisor Michael Engler. "At WealthScope Financial, when we set out to create our own planning process, we focused upon the core principals that we utilize to help people achieve financial success. It was the beginnings of what is now known as WealthScope GPS™," added Mr. Engler.
One of Mr. Engler’s business partners, Glenn C. Breslauer states, “Having an easy to follow step based process, just made sense to us. A lot of research and planning went into designing the WealthScope GPS™ process, and we are confident that our clients are going to benefit greatly when following it.” Like that of a GPS system in an automobile, the firm claims that the process will help successfully guide users on their financial journey if one follows the steps accordingly. A client is guided through a series of interactive documents before and after each meeting with a member of the WealthScope Financial team.
Michael Steigerwalt, another partner in the firm, added, “Clients who use our WealthScope GPS™ process, report feeling more engaged, avoid the confusion of sending files back and forth via email, and are highly satisfied knowing exactly where they are in the process each step of the way.” Mr. Breslauer added, “What we have found is that by using technology to streamline a sometimes confusing process for many individuals, we are able to more effectively maintain the personal connection that our clients have come to expect from WealthScope Financial. We are very excited to introduce WealthScope GPS™ and look forward to sharing in the journey with our clients.”
The WealthScope GPS™ process is available to all clients of the firm, and access to it can be requested at the firms website, www.WealthScopeFinancial.com
About WealthScope Financial
WealthScope Financial was founded with the single mission to be the most creative and ground-breaking financial services firm with a specialized focus in the medical professional market. The team at WealthScope Financial prepares personalized financial strategies, serving individuals & businesses, while guiding them through a planning process called WealthScope GPS™, concentrating on suitable recommendations. Their comprehensive approach delves into several key areas, including: developing investment strategies; creating tax-efficient means of wealth accumulation, distribution and transfer; and protection management.
Working with a team of professional associates, WealthScope Financial concentrates their efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.
Securities products and advisory services offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), member FINRA,SIPC. OSJ: 1767 Sentry Parkway West, Suite 200, Blue Bell, PA 19422, (267) 468-0822. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. WealthScope Financial is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. The Living Balance Sheet® and The Living Balance Sheet® Logo are service marks of The Guardian Life Insurance company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. 2005-2021 Guardian Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your individual situation. Links to external sites are provided for your convenience in locating related information and services. Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees expressly disclaim any responsibility for and do not maintain, control, recommend, or endorse third-party sites, organizations, products, or services, and make no representation as to the completeness, suitability, or quality thereof. 2021-116318 Exp 02/23
Glenn C. Breslauer
973-580-4171
https://www.wealthscopefinancial.com
