Spencer Savings Bank Honored with Financial Managers Society (FMS) Community Engagement Award
Elmwood Park, NJ, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank was recently honored with the Financial Managers Society (FMS) Community Engagement Award. The FMS Community Engagement Award has been established by the organization to recognize institutions that have answered the call of duty amidst a global pandemic and provided service and leadership to their community.
“As a community bank we pride ourselves on our efforts in giving back to our communities,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “Every day we’re out there helping our local families, businesses and nonprofits grow and prosper - it’s the community banking way. I’m very proud of the work our team does to consistently support our community, including all the support and outreach provided for the pandemic. We’re honored to receive this award and thank FMS for this recognition.”
With its roots as a community bank, Spencer proudly reinvests its profits back into the community. The bank has a long history of providing extensive support to local families, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Support is provided in a variety of ways including donations, volunteering, event participation, board and committee memberships and more. Other award recognitions include the NJBankers Community Service Award 2017, 2016 and 2013 for excellence in community service work.
About the Financial Managers Society:
The Financial Managers Society (FMS) is a non-profit association that has been committed to providing first-class education, networking, and resources to finance professionals in the financial industry for over 70 years. With members from commercial banks, credit unions, thrifts and investment banks – FMS proudly leads more than 1,400 executives and professionals in accounting, finance, sales, marketing and operations with asset sizes from under 100 million to over 10 billion.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact: Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421 VP, Corporate Communications Director
