New Book, "A Tale of a Broken Brain," Reveals a Raw and Vulnerable Journey from Paralysis to Walking Down the Aisle
Chatham, Canada, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With her premiere book, "A Tale of a Broken Brain," author Katie Vilaranda delivers a powerfully vulnerable story of her determination and perseverance. Two months before her wedding, Katie experiences a medical trauma that leaves her paralyzed on the left side of her body.
"A Tale of a Broken Brain" takes you through the powerful real-life medical trauma and experience Katie endured leading up to, during and beyond her wedding day. Through sheer determination, support, and the will to walk down the aisle of her own power, she had to relearn how to walk and use her left hand again. Throughout the book, Katie shares her raw recovery journey, including navigating through the healthcare system, mental health, and the harsh reality of adapting to a new normal of life.
"I am thrilled to be able to tell my story in my new book 'A Tale of a Broken Brain.' I wanted to share my story, my struggles, and my health experiences in the hope that anyone who is going through a critical injury, medical trauma or are currently struggling will be able to relate to my journey and find comfort in knowing that they are not alone," says author Katie Vilaranda.
"A Tale of a Broken Brain" is now available for purchase in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Chapters/Indigo, and Barnes and Noble. For more information on visit abrokenbrainstory.com.
About the Author: Katie Zimmer-Vilaranda was born and raised in Chatham-Kent, Ontario, where she currently resides. Katie is a mom to her son Dean, a wife and partner and is actively involved in the community. She continues to blog about her healthcare journey at abrokenbrainstory.com.
If you would like more information about "A Tale of a Broken Brain" or to schedule an interview with Katie Vilaranda, please call or email the author directly at 519-784-3889 or email katievilaranda@gmail.com.
Katie Vilaranda
519-784-3889
katievilaranda@gmail.com
"A Tale of a Broken Brain" takes you through the powerful real-life medical trauma and experience Katie endured leading up to, during and beyond her wedding day. Through sheer determination, support, and the will to walk down the aisle of her own power, she had to relearn how to walk and use her left hand again. Throughout the book, Katie shares her raw recovery journey, including navigating through the healthcare system, mental health, and the harsh reality of adapting to a new normal of life.
"I am thrilled to be able to tell my story in my new book 'A Tale of a Broken Brain.' I wanted to share my story, my struggles, and my health experiences in the hope that anyone who is going through a critical injury, medical trauma or are currently struggling will be able to relate to my journey and find comfort in knowing that they are not alone," says author Katie Vilaranda.
"A Tale of a Broken Brain" is now available for purchase in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Chapters/Indigo, and Barnes and Noble. For more information on visit abrokenbrainstory.com.
About the Author: Katie Zimmer-Vilaranda was born and raised in Chatham-Kent, Ontario, where she currently resides. Katie is a mom to her son Dean, a wife and partner and is actively involved in the community. She continues to blog about her healthcare journey at abrokenbrainstory.com.
If you would like more information about "A Tale of a Broken Brain" or to schedule an interview with Katie Vilaranda, please call or email the author directly at 519-784-3889 or email katievilaranda@gmail.com.
Katie Vilaranda
519-784-3889
katievilaranda@gmail.com
Contact
Katie VilarandaContact
519-784-3889
katievilaranda.com
519-784-3889
katievilaranda.com
Categories