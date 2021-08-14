Joplin, MO Truck Show Poised for a Record Turnout
4 State Trucks and the Joplin 44 Petro team up & expand the Guilty by Association Truck Show.
Joplin, MO, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 4 State Trucks is proud to announce they are teaming up with the Joplin 44 Petro for the 2021 Guilty by Association Truck Show & Jamboree. This partnership will expand the GBATS truck parking from 825 trucks to 1,000+ as well as open more space for vendor participation, exhibits, entertainment, and other events. If you’ve ever been to a GBATS in September, you know that Exit 4 off I-44 is hopping.
“We are stoked to have the Joplin 44 Petro joining in alongside 4 State Trucks, as well as several other neighboring businesses. This will truly make GBATS 2021 an Exit 4 experience you won’t want to miss. The GBATS trams will be running the entire Show Grounds - from 4 State Trucks to the Joplin 44 Petro, and all stops in between,” said Bryan Martin, President of 4 State Trucks and Chrome Shop Mafia.
Heather DeBaillie, the Joplin 44 Petro’s Vice President of Marketing stated, “We are excited to work with 4 State Trucks & GBATS. Together, we can provide a fun-filled event and host even more great working show trucks than in years past.”
Truck Registration will take place at Rapid Roberts, located just north of 4 State Trucks. Several hundred participating trucks, 10+ vendors, as well as all Antique vehicles will be showcased at the Joplin 44 Petro.
GBATS 2021 is brought to you by 4 State Trucks in Joplin, MO, OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association), Grain Valley, MO and TBS Factoring, Okla. City, OK.
The Guilty by Association Truck Show & Jamboree is a bi-annual truck show held Sept. 23, 24 and 25 in Joplin MO, by 4 State Trucks & Chrome Shop Mafia. GBATS is where the trucking industry comes together to enjoy all aspects of trucking and the super cool things that come with it. You’ll see unique events such as Big Rig Burnouts, Diesel Dirt Drags, Lucas Oil Truck & Tractor Pull, Celebrity Appearances, Kids Activities and more.
Full details at chromeshopmafia.com. Click on the GBATS banner.
