ABD Appoints RJ Coar as Senior Vice President of Northeast Executive Risk Solutions Practice
New York, NY, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ABD Insurance and Financial Services (ABD) announced today that it has hired RJ Coar as Senior Vice President of the Executive Risk Solutions Practice. The New York office where RJ is based establishes a national presence for ABD and accelerates plans for ABD’s expansion in the Northeast.
“RJ has proven his commitment to world-class client service. He has years of experience serving many diverse clients, many of whom were undertaking business critical transactions, and we feel confident that his addition will significantly strengthen our reach in New York and the Northeast,” said ABD’s ERS National Practice Leader, Deirdre Finn.
As a trusted advisor to companies closely held or publicly traded, he has a demonstrated ability for working with clients to ensure that financial, operational, and governance risks do not upend their business decisions. He has specialized in management liability coverages for nearly 20 years, underwriting for one of the largest D&O insurers in the world before becoming a broker with Integro, and was most recently with Marsh McLennan.
“RJ’s career demonstrates a strong skillset in underwriting, advising, and brokering,” said ABD’s P&C Practice Leader and Executive Vice President, Rod Sockolov. “He will be key in establishing ABD’s consultative approach to executive risk management in New York. We’re pleased to welcome RJ to the team.”
ABD’s Executive Risk Services Practice, which is appointed by 35 insurance carriers, takes a consultative approach to client service, relying on deep and varied resources to design comprehensive programs that protect both the reputation and the livelihood of corporations and their people. The practice offers dedicated management liability professionals, certified risk managers, attorneys, and unparalleled claims advocacy. ABD’s ERS Team has worked together for many years and has served thousands of public and private clients and is an industry leader in helping companies through an initial public offering.
About ABD
ABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries.
Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 400 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: www.theABDteam.com.
Jane Paolucci
415-307-4081
www.theabdteam.com
