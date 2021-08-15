ATxTel to Offer Xena Network’s Ethernet Traffic Generation and Analysis Solutions
New alliance will increase Xena’s presence in the US market for high-speed Ethernet T&M solutions.
Copenhagen, Denmark, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Xena Networks is pleased to announce that ATxTel, a leading reseller/solutions integration company based in San Diego, California will be offering Xena’s industry-leading Ethernet Traffic Generation & Analysis (TGA) solutions to NEMs, semiconductor vendors, and service providers.
ATxTel is focused on delivering best-in-class lab infrastructure solutions and test
tool instrumentation available to its customers. With over 25 years of experience
and expertise in the Test & Measurement and Telecommunications industry, the ATxTel team offers a unique pairing of tools, specialized consulting and services that aid its customers and partners to accelerate product development and deployment.
“ATxTel is an ideal match for Xena,” says Thomas Schulze, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at Xena. “I’ve worked closely with the founders in the past and have a deep respect for their technical expertise plus their knowledge of what our customers need.”
“We look forward to presenting Xena’s Ethernet TGAs to our customers,” commented John Winans, President & Co-Founder at ATxTel. “In the Test & Measurement industry, it is critical to be early drivers of emerging technology that enable customers to get to market faster while maintaining the highest quality. In addition to a solid feature set at a compelling value proposition, Xena is at the forefront of High-Speed Ethernet Traffic Generation and Analysis, most recently so with Freya, their first to market 800Gbps test solution.”
About ATxTel
ATxTel, Inc. is a solutions provider and systems integrator offering best in class platforms, tools and technologies that enable industry leading companies to both accelerate and cost optimize the development of new products and services. ATxTel provides its customers with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, tools and consultative expertise available in the market. ATxTel is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.ATxTel.com
About Xena
Based in Scandinavia, Xena has been developing Ethernet Traffic Generation and Analysis (TGA) solutions that deliver industry-leading price/performance, ease of use, and the best automations options for over a decade. These award-winning solutions enable customers to perform benchmarking, QoS validation, quality assurance and production turn-up testing, for their successive generations of switches, NICs, gateways, wireless links, transmission optics, and Ethernet-based networks. To learn more, please visit www.xenanetworks.com/
