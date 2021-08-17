Reid Champagne Emerges as the Sultan of Satire with His Book, "An American Walkabout"
New York, NY, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reid Champagne is one multitalented individual; he's known to be a romance author, best-selling writer, American humorist, and funny observer who has been selling his words for over 35 years now. He's recently taken to Amazon to publish his book, "An American Walkabout," which rightly crowned him the Sultan of Satire. He also religiously posts his hilarious work on his blog.
Satire is a form of art that makes the subject look ridiculous in an attempt to raise laughter. It's the oldest literary genre that the classical rhetorician Quintillian coined. Thereon, the Romans released three varieties of satire:
1. Horatian satire that's for the light-hearted and good-natured that seek laughter for moral improvement.
2. Juvenalian satire expresses anger and outrage toward the state of the world with words that are dark and bitter.
3. Menippean satire for prose work that associates with an original connotation of satire as it contains multitudes.
Regardless, satire is primarily context-dependent, and so is Reid Champagne as he carefully pins down the weapon onto paper for his release, "An American Walkabout." The book showcases the impact of the bitter reality on people as it busts their bubble somewhere along the line.
When asked about his motivation to craft the masterpiece, Champagne stated, "'An American Walkabout' is the journey of innocence, naivete, overreach, and Magoo-like self-discovery. If I had to describe it further, I'd say this book alone showcases the cycle of growth for people like us. The lack of wisdom, experience, or judgments is what retains the innocence within us. It's when we reach out too far that we outwit the overly cheerful person within ourselves. I don't know if it makes me sound mean and bitter, but being 70, I most definitely have the right to have to opinion about life."
Download the eBook "An American Walkabout" from Reid Champagne's official website or via Amazon for Kindle.
About Reid Champagne
Reid Champagne is an American humorist and observer who writes about the days of his life. He's been a writer for over 35 years and continues to write in his 70s. He's also published renowned books like the American Walkabouts. He's a frequent traveler alongside his wife, Carol Madigan. His humorous blogs and columns have gained popularity nationwide.
Contact Information
Website: https://reidchampagne.com/
