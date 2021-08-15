"The Cookout" Entertainment Summit for Creatives Will be in Miami 8/19-8/20
Hosted by Multi-Grammy & Stellar Award Nominee Super Producer D. Bottz
Miami, FL, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Multi-Grammy/Stellar Award nominee super-producer Davion Bottz (better known as D. Bottz) is proud to announce he is taking “The Cookout” entertainment summit to Miami. This innovative and relatively new platform was designed especially for creatives, and its interactive environment sells out nationally. “‘The Cookout’ was birth from being on Clubhouse,” Bottz says. He continues, “I notice many up-and-coming artists internationally were from underserved areas seeking knowledge on producing a song or navigating in entertainment. Consistently, I am asked what my process is and how an artist should drop a single. Since I knew it wasn’t something I could explain via an audio app, I thought I would take it right to the artists and let them observe firsthand. ‘The Cookout’ is the opportunity to witness (in person) the process of creating (and dropping) a song from award-winning music-industry engineers, writers, producers, marketing executives, and more at a nominal price.”
Afterward, calls and emails continuously came in for Bottz’s expertise. Atlanta had the most requests, so the “Cookout” team made Atlanta the first stop. Los Angeles had the second-highest demand, so they made California next. By the time the summit made its New York stop, “The Cookout” was booked until the end of 2021. Bottz states, “We know ‘The Cookout’ has a positive impact on the careers of attendees. The feedback many times is the (2) day summit was life-changing.”
“The Cookout” is held in state-of-the-art recording studios nationally. These one-of-a-kind group (or individual) writing sessions teach what is not taught in school. “We cultivate a positive vibe to help amp up the attendees’ creativity while incubating a collective custom production. Included in all booked sessions, attendees choose from award-winning onsite producers, engineers, singers, etc., to contribute to their tracks. Vocal coaching, songwriters, mix & mastering experts, and vocal production are also available (if needed) and included in all packages. In addition, participants don’t have to interrupt their sessions leaving for food or beverages. Celebrity Chef Saunceray will be providing complimentary lite bites, and adult beverages are free of charge. In the ‘Group’ sessions, anyone can contribute to the track, and suggestions are welcome. For the ‘Individual’ (private) sessions, you choose your team, and then our staff tailors your experience to fit your needs. Last, our music specialists will polish up (and finalize) the track to your satisfaction, allowing you to finish off the process by connecting with on-hand music executives in attendance exclusively available to you (by appointment) to answer questions. Those who want to come to hang out are also welcome (general admissions are available),” Bottz offers. “It is a whole vibe, sometimes lasting until 4:00 am. Of course, we don’t mind because we have attendees from around the nation and from all walks of life. They leave energized, encouraged, and many receive career-altering information that helps assist or educates on how to plan a successful song launch campaign. Many return for another dose. Being involved in entertainment is a journey, and I want to give back by helping people avoid some of the pitfalls indie artists experience,” Bottz concludes.
Previous “The Cookout” Celebrity attendees were: Raz-B (B2K), Keith Robinson (Actor), a few of the Cast Members of the Real Housewives franchises, Grammy/Stellar Award Winners/Nominees, Multi-Award Winning Writers-Producers-Engineers-Musicians, and more, to name a few. Various media outlets and platforms also attended (a few conducted onsite interviews).
Check out footage from previous Cookouts: “New York” https://youtu.be/jrXtPN-1_E4, and “Los Angeles” https://youtu.be/wgSK8BsNgBw. Here is the trailer for the Miami “The Cookout”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDeXTBt_xkI.
The picturesque luxury recording studio, Studio 26 Miami, 3078 SW 38th Ct, Miami, FL 33134, in beautiful North Miami, will be the site for this “The Cookout” summit. This location will also film scenes for Bottz’s super successful single's video. For “Clubhouse” members, hosts from the #1 Networking room on the app, “Music Networking, No Ego’s,” will attend. Special “Celebrity Guests” are scheduled to pop in as well.
For tickets, sponsorship, or vendor opportunities, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cookout-miami-tickets-158173823163. Future dates (and cities) for “The Cookout” will be announced soon.
*All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed (temperatures will be checked at the door and masks strongly suggested).*
About Bottz
Multi-Grammy and Stellar Award Nominee Producer Bottz is a 20-year entertainment veteran with an impressive history of playing with A-List singers and Multi-Platinum Selling/Award-Winning artists. Considered the go-to “Producer” on the social media app Clubhouse, Bottz has over (75) clients (and counting). This extraordinary, self-taught pianist and drummer’s impressive roster includes award-winning artists Fantasia, UGK, Mya, Natalie, and more. Bottz is also a “Podcaster” on Patreon. His Podcast Thinkin Outside D Bottz is consistently ranked in the “Top” podcasts on the site alongside Whorrible Decisions (#2), with radio personality/hip hop artist/reality star Joe Budden’s show at #1.
Folllow Bottz
Instagram: @bottzworldstudios
Patreon: Thinkin Outside D Bottz
Tik Tok: @ bottzworldstudios
Twitter: @ bottzworldstudios
FaceBook: Bottzworld Studios
Media/Press Consultant
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
Public Relations Consultant — Jackie Bush
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Twitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
