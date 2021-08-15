AJMS Global Launches a Bi-Annual Corporate Newsletter Called “The Financial Wire”
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AJMS Global is pleased to announce the launch of their long awaited bi-annual newsletter in the name and style of “The Financial Wire.” The newsletter will provide expert perspective on specialized issues of interest to various stakeholders of regional and global business. The newsletter would address many areas of imminent importance such as economic trends, fiscal and compliance regulation, technological disruption, industry insights, emergence of environmental and social sustainability considerations, geopolitical impacts on regional and global business, etc.
In each issue of the newsletter, AJMS Global shall invite guest authors of highest order from the echelons of industry, regulators, government bodies, diplomats, international development agencies, innovators, academicians and research intelligentsia.
Founded and spearheaded by Abhishek Jajoo, a highly decorated financial entrepreneur of many dimensions and accolades, AJMS Global is an award-winning flagbearer of Advisory, Taxation and Technology services, whose initial rise to fame was their outstanding contribution to the AML, Risk, and RegTech environment of GCC. Today, the firm has earned a reputation and awards for the fastest growing boutique advisory firm of GRC, IFRS, Tax, Business Advisory, HR, FinTech and RegTech emerging from the Middle East region only a few years ago but now with global footprint that includes GCC, Jordan, India, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, UK, Singapore and USA. Please visit www.ajmsglobal.com to know more.
The newsletter can be downloaded from the following URL: www.ajmsglobal.com/newsletter/
Muhammad Altaf Hussain
+97145542733
https://www.ajmsglobal.com
