Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Allison Ranch Community in Parker
Parker, CO, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of sales at Allison Ranch, its newest resort-style, master-planned community in Parker.
Allison Ranch offers ranch-style and two-story homes in three home collections ranging from 1,800 to 4,300 square feet, some with options for main-floor primary bedroom suites, up to five-car garages and multi-generational living suites. The community features varied terrain, a convenient Parker location, and highly-ranked Douglas County Schools.
The community clubhouse at Allison Ranch will include a pool, fitness center, artificial turf field, basketball court, baseball field, and event space. Options for outdoor enjoyment are endless, with access to the Cherry Creek Trail plus a community park and playground.
“Allison Ranch offers three distinct home collections, spectacular amenities, breathtaking views, and an exceptional blend of luxury and value,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers can make their home their own with a wide array of options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.” Prices for homes at Allison Ranch begin in the mid-$500,000s.
Allison Ranch is located south of Main Street Parker and west of Highway 83, with convenient access to Castle Rock, E-470, and I-25. The community is close to business centers, shopping, dining and entertainment. Nearby recreational opportunities include Castlewood Canyon State Park, Hess Reservoir, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and Cherry Creek State Park.
For more information, email the sales team at AllisonRanchSales@TollBrothers.com, or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
