Spirit of Wales Award-Winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin at My Gin Festivals
The award-winning Spirit of Wales Distillery is taking part in 2021 My Gin Festivals and the Gin and Fizz Festivals in Wales and England.
Cardiff, United Kingdom, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Taste the Spirit of Wales Distillery’s Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin at a local My Gin festival and meet the makers behind this award-winning spirit.
For connoisseurs of craft tipples, the various My Gin Festivals are the ultimate destination when winter weather hits the UK. My Gin Festivals are a collective of three Gin Festival brands operating in England, Scotland, and Wales.
My Gin Festivals highlight local, small-batch gin and pair them with carefully selected tonics from each country in the UK. This year the up-and-coming Spirit of Wales Distillery will be at the gin festivals with their award-winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin.
The Spirit of Wales Distillery’s Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin seeks to capture the passion of the Welsh and commemorate the workers from the coal and steel industries. The thirteen botanicals recall traditional seaside holidays, ornamental floral gardens, and the local heather for a rich, multi-layered taste. It is no wonder it received silver from both the IWSC and Gin Masters’ competitions in 2021. Steeltown Welsh Gin is available at the Gin Festivals bars or from the Spirit of Wales Distillery stand.
Taste the Spirit of Wales’ Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin and meet the makers behind this premium Welsh gins at the following My Gin Festivals in Wales (and two in England):
14 August 2021 – Cardiff, Wales
21 August 2021 – Bath, England
04 September 2021 – Truro, England
11 September 2021 – Newport, Wales
18 September 2021 – Chester, England
25 September 2021 – Chepstow, Wales
25 September 2021 - Liverpool, England
23 October 2021 – Buckly, Wales
13 November 2021 – Port Talbot, Wales
20 November 2021 – Newtown, Wales
11 December 2021 – Llandudno, Wales
Tickets for all the gin festivals above are available to purchase online on the My Gin Festivals website. Tickets for My Gin Festivals cost £15 Per person and includes entrance into the festival, a welcome drink with a branded glass to take home, a gin guide, a goodie bag, complimentary artisan tapas, live music, and the chance to meet Welsh Gin makers including the Spirit of Wales Distillery.
“I am excited to share our Steeltown commemorative Welsh gin with you at the upcoming My Gin Festivals in Wales,” exclaimed Erica Willmott, events manager at the Spirit of Wales Distillery.
Tours and tastings of the Spirit of Wales range of premium Welsh spirits are also available at their Newport distillery in South Wales from the Spirit of Wales Distillery website.
Note to editors:
Please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find the Spirit of Wales Distillery on social media.
About the Spirit of Wales Distillery
Founded in October 2020, the Spirit of Wales Distillery is a no-nonsense Welsh spirits producer in Newport, South Wales. Inspired by Welsh passion and the dramatic Welsh heritage and environment, the Spirit of Wales range includes the award-winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin, award-winning Dragon’s Breath Spiced Welsh Rum, and Steeltown Welsh Vodka. Beyond the, My Gin Festivals explore the Newport distillery for a guided tour and tasting experience to find the perfect pairing with Fever-Tree Mixers and Tonics and the Spirit of Wales Chocolate range. Celebrate all things Welsh with The Spirit of Wales Distillery.
For more press information, please contact:
Daniel Dyer, from the “Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com
For connoisseurs of craft tipples, the various My Gin Festivals are the ultimate destination when winter weather hits the UK. My Gin Festivals are a collective of three Gin Festival brands operating in England, Scotland, and Wales.
My Gin Festivals highlight local, small-batch gin and pair them with carefully selected tonics from each country in the UK. This year the up-and-coming Spirit of Wales Distillery will be at the gin festivals with their award-winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin.
The Spirit of Wales Distillery’s Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin seeks to capture the passion of the Welsh and commemorate the workers from the coal and steel industries. The thirteen botanicals recall traditional seaside holidays, ornamental floral gardens, and the local heather for a rich, multi-layered taste. It is no wonder it received silver from both the IWSC and Gin Masters’ competitions in 2021. Steeltown Welsh Gin is available at the Gin Festivals bars or from the Spirit of Wales Distillery stand.
Taste the Spirit of Wales’ Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin and meet the makers behind this premium Welsh gins at the following My Gin Festivals in Wales (and two in England):
14 August 2021 – Cardiff, Wales
21 August 2021 – Bath, England
04 September 2021 – Truro, England
11 September 2021 – Newport, Wales
18 September 2021 – Chester, England
25 September 2021 – Chepstow, Wales
25 September 2021 - Liverpool, England
23 October 2021 – Buckly, Wales
13 November 2021 – Port Talbot, Wales
20 November 2021 – Newtown, Wales
11 December 2021 – Llandudno, Wales
Tickets for all the gin festivals above are available to purchase online on the My Gin Festivals website. Tickets for My Gin Festivals cost £15 Per person and includes entrance into the festival, a welcome drink with a branded glass to take home, a gin guide, a goodie bag, complimentary artisan tapas, live music, and the chance to meet Welsh Gin makers including the Spirit of Wales Distillery.
“I am excited to share our Steeltown commemorative Welsh gin with you at the upcoming My Gin Festivals in Wales,” exclaimed Erica Willmott, events manager at the Spirit of Wales Distillery.
Tours and tastings of the Spirit of Wales range of premium Welsh spirits are also available at their Newport distillery in South Wales from the Spirit of Wales Distillery website.
Note to editors:
Please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find the Spirit of Wales Distillery on social media.
About the Spirit of Wales Distillery
Founded in October 2020, the Spirit of Wales Distillery is a no-nonsense Welsh spirits producer in Newport, South Wales. Inspired by Welsh passion and the dramatic Welsh heritage and environment, the Spirit of Wales range includes the award-winning Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin, award-winning Dragon’s Breath Spiced Welsh Rum, and Steeltown Welsh Vodka. Beyond the, My Gin Festivals explore the Newport distillery for a guided tour and tasting experience to find the perfect pairing with Fever-Tree Mixers and Tonics and the Spirit of Wales Chocolate range. Celebrate all things Welsh with The Spirit of Wales Distillery.
For more press information, please contact:
Daniel Dyer, from the “Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com
Contact
Spirit of Wales Ltd.Contact
Daniel Dyer
+44 7535000991
spiritofwales.com
Daniel Dyer
+44 7535000991
spiritofwales.com
Categories