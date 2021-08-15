Snyder Building Construction Awarded Capriotti’s First Colorado’s Location
Denver, CO, August 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce its completion of the 1750 sqft build-out of the first Capriotti’s restaurant in Colorado. Located south of Denver in the Highlands Ranch neighborhood, Capriotti’s is a fast-casual restaurant chain serving up delicious award-winning sandwiches.
The existing building was a former sandwich shop and was renovated to accommodate the new restaurant design. The Architect for the project was The Dimension Group, a leading restaurant designer in Colorado. Snyder Building rearranged gas lines and water lines and moved utilities from the back of house to the front of house to support the new, high-end cooking equipment including a Blodgett over and griddle. To improve energy efficiency, LED lighting and a tankless water heater were installed. Snyder Building created a warm and contemporary ambience for Capriotti with polished concrete floors, brick walls accented with salvaged wood panels, and log lighting. This welcoming environment continues with the smell of freshly baked bread upon entering the space which conveys Capriotti’s quality to its patrons.
