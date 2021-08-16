Wayne Alliance Hosts 4th Annual Overdose Awareness Candle Vigil and Hope for the Future
Wayne Alliance Hosts 4th Annual Overdose Awareness and Hope for the Future on August 31st
Wayne, NJ, August 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wayne residents will share a celebration of life and candle vigil for those lost during International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2021 at 8pm [Event invitation at Facebook: www.facebook.com/waynealliance]
Speakers include Mayor Chris Vergano and Det. Sgt. Jay Celentano and Wayne Alliance members and families share their testimony of survival after the loss of a loved and how they are working to heal by bringing awareness so other families can be spared their grief.
Committee member, Susan Schmidt who dedicates her time in honor of her daughter Alyssa lost to an accidental overdose, recruited the Black Poster Project hosted pre-event at 6pm by Dee Gillen and Sheryl Cashin to create awareness with their Silent Memorials that travel throughout NJ and NY.
Nancy & Roy Lindstrom of Vision to Achieve will unveil a Stigma-Free Comfort Zone & Memory Garden they donated to Wayne Township to help visitors rest and contemplate healing. The Lindstroms started the organization to honor their son lost to an accidental overdose and foster positive vocations.
Donna Andelora will once again read the names of those lost while everyone will light their candles and hear her story of turning pain into hope for the future by starting her own support group at a time when there was very little support for parents who lost a child.
The event will be led in prayer by Pastor Jordan Diaz from Calvary Temple and singer Laura D’Limpero.
International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is about remembering the loved ones we have lost and acknowledging the grief of family and friends left behind.
It also about taking real action to save lives.
This year, the cause is more important than ever. Because COVID-19 is leading to increased drug-related harms around the world.
Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, we simply cannot ignore the other health crisis staring us in the face.
Events like this remind the community that addiction knows no boundaries and there is hope in learning through sharing awareness, speaking out against stigma and standing together to eliminate overdoses here in NJ and Internationally.
Wayne Alliance is a volunteer organization dedicated to providing drug and alcohol misuse prevention awareness and resources. For more information contact alliance@waynetownship.com or facebook.com/waynealliance
Contact
Robbin Gulino
973-694-1800
www.facebook.com/waynealliance
Cell: 862-686-3112
