Hundreds of Families Receive Free School Supplies at the 14th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Washington, DC, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Washington, DC - This Saturday, August 14, 2021, Purpose Is Life partnered with the Family of Ricardo Duren to host their 14th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway. Hundreds of families received supplies at the Brentwood Recreation Center in Ward 5.
Backpacks contained materials for ages 4-17 including pencils, paper, composition books, folders, glue, erasers, were distributed on a first-come, first- served basis. School clothes and hygiene items were also available.
"The families we are working with often have to make hard decisions whether to— pay the rent or whether to buy school supplies. With fifteen percent of DC population living in extreme poverty and 11.4 percent* with food insecurity this type of support is critical in times of uncertainty," said CEO and Founder of Purpose Is Life, Jamill C. Jones. “We’re dealing with a global pandemic and a high level of uncertainty in our everyday lives. Even if it helps them get to the next paycheck, that helps. That's why I think it is really important."
The Back to School Backpack Giveaway also featured food and games for children.
*https://spotlightonpoverty.org/states/district-of-columbia/
About Purpose Is Life, Inc.
Created with the goal to serve the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., Purpose Is Life, Inc., works to cultivate and inspire the next generation to find their purpose. By leveraging community outreach, social engagement, educational resources, and peer-to-peer empowerment, Purpose is Life, Inc., equips adolescents and young adults from underserved communities with the necessary life resources to help them become effective leaders and productive citizens. Learn more at www.purposeislife.com.
