S. Botello Productions™ Presents 11th Edition International Mobile Film Festival
International Mobile Film Festival is San Diego's smartphone film festival which only accepts films shot with mobile phone cameras.
San Diego, CA, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- S. Botello Productions™ presents the 11th edition of the International Mobile Film Festival, taking place at Marina Village Conference Center April 29, 30 & May 1, 2022, featuring international smartphone filmmakers and industry participants.
IMFF is the first film festival in the world to encourage making movies with phones in a traditional live in-person film festival event that only accepts films shot with mobile phone cameras.
IMFF seeks film submissions for narrative Feature Films and Short Films of all genres. Regular deadlines are October and November 2021. Sponsors FilmConvert, Moondog Labs, and Filmic Pro will provide prizes to the winners. Trophies are provided by Engraving Pros.
IMFF is a global pioneer and unique platform launched in 2009 by Susy Botello in San Diego. The festival attracts international filmmakers to San Diego each year to screen their films and celebrate the smartphone filmmaking movement.
Tickets prices range between $25 - $60. The festival is open to all age groups, with discounts for children.
Attendees will meet and discuss making movies directly with filmmakers, watch films, learn how to make their own films using their smartphone cameras. SBP is organizing the program.
All short films range between 1 and 5 minutes each with the exception of three narrative feature films.
The Awards will be presented Sunday, May 1st. Attendees of all ages leave the festival inspired to make movies with their own smartphones.
IMFF hosts a very unique red carpet show titled the “Red Carpet Extravaganza” with sponsors Star Wars Steampunk Universe, a cosplay charity group that includes "Dude Vader." Group members, escort each participating filmmaker on the red carpet as spectators cheer them. This red carpet moment goes above and beyond posing for photographers.
More information is available on their website: https://internationalmobilefilmfestival.com/mff
Alexandra Guillossou in Missouri says, "I absolutely loved this festival! Susy Botello does an incredible job hosting and making the festival much more than a film showing. It was inspiring to meet the other filmmakers, presenters, and sponsors and to share in our love for making mobile films.”
"Amazing film festival. Excellent communication in the lead-up. If you're lucky enough to attend, organizer Susy Botello will go out of her way to make sure you have the best film festival experience you could ever expect. Features include great workshops, taking part in filmmaker Q&As, and ample networking opportunities. Susy is a true champion of the smartphone filmmaking community. Don't hesitate to enter!” said Brian Hennings in Perth, Australia.
Festival Sponsors 2022: FilmConvert | Engraving Pros | Moondog Labs | Filmic Pro | Mobile Film Stories | Star Wars Steampunk Universe | Swords & Circuitry Studios
International Mobile Film Festival launched in 2009 in San Diego county by S. Botello Productions™ (2006). Founder Susy Botello created International Mobile Film Festival as the centerpiece of an organic strategy to expand and support mobile filmmaking as a distinctive art form worldwide. Brand logo name is International Mobil Film Festival™.
Susy Botello, CEO of S. Botello Productions™ created a non-accredited Mobile Film School in San Diego (2012), Mobile Film Stories, the first streaming service for smartphone films and videos (2020), and is the host of SBP Podcast Mobile Filmmaking (2017).
IMFF social media: Facebook @MobilFilmFestival | Instagram @MobileFilmSD | Twitter @MobilFilmFest and @MobileFilmSD
Hashtags: #MobileFilmSD #MFF2022SanDiego
Media contact:
Susy Botello
info@mobilfilmfestival.com
Twitter: @SusyBotello
Categories