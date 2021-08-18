Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Height of Friendship by Bradley Hennessy
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Height of Friendship a children’s colour-illustrated story book by Bradley Hennessy.
Jerry has trouble being so tall and Robbie dislikes being so small.
When they each have problems and happen to meet, they help each other and a friendship sparks. It turns out that having a good friend to help with your problems is sometimes all you need.
The Height of Friendship aims to show the importance of working through problems together and encouraging self-acceptance.
The Height of Friendship is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 44 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941915
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0997HHJD9
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/THOF
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
