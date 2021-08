Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Height of Friendship by Bradley Hennessy

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About The Height of FriendshipJerry has trouble being so tall and Robbie dislikes being so small.When they each have problems and happen to meet, they help each other and a friendship sparks. It turns out that having a good friend to help with your problems is sometimes all you need.The Height of Friendship aims to show the importance of working through problems together and encouraging self-acceptance.The Height of Friendship is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 44 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941915Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0997HHJD9Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/THOFPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002