New Qualification by Animal Courses Direct Gives Animal Therapists the License to Treat Animals in Water and on Land for the First Time
Animal Courses Direct is the first learning provider to launch a new degree-level qualification that allows aspiring animal therapists to offer physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatments for animals, meaning they can treat animals both in water and on land.
London, United Kingdom, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Level 6 Diploma in Veterinary Physiotherapy with Hydrotherapy is an Ofqual regulated qualification that provides training to become a qualified Veterinary Physiotherapist at a professional practice, self-employed or in a private practice.
The qualification features 800 clinical practice hours, an additional 200 hours of practical training and assessment and in-depth theoretical training covering a range of topics vital for the veterinary physiotherapist.
The Level 6 qualification enables learners to study the course in three parts covering all aspects of animal physiotherapy and includes the added benefit of small animal advanced hydrotherapy training.
In addition, as Animal Courses Direct is an Accredited Educational Provider, the Register of Animal Musculoskeletal Practitioners (RAMP) will accept registration from students who complete the qualification as qualified Veterinary Physiotherapists without the need for any additional training.
The Level 6 course is suitable for existing Level 3 Animal or Canine Hydrotherapists who want to qualify as Veterinary Physiotherapists.
Animal Courses Direct also offer a combined Level 3 Diploma in Small Animal Hydrotherapy + Level 6 Diploma in Veterinary Physiotherapy with Hydrotherapy, which is suitable for those who wish to qualify as a Veterinary Physiotherapist but do not currently hold the relevant Level 3 Hydrotherapy Diploma.
This course is now open for student enrolment. Visit the website at animalcoursesdirect.co.uk or call the direct line for more information 01202 006 040.
