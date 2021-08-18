3D Hologroup is Now a Member of the AngelMD Network
3D HoloGroup, the augmented reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration company, is pleased to announce they have joined AngelMD, “The Town Hall for Healthcare Innovation.”
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Greg Partin, CEO for 3D HoloGroup, stated, “AngelMD provides us with a great platform to launch our healthcare technology innovations. Our current focus is on our I-SAID™ technology based products which are PatientCaAR™, an efficient AR based, non-obtrusive wearable application that helps doctors suffering from 4K clicks syndrome by removing time consuming information processes, and CommunicatAR™, which allows users with motor speech disorders such as dysarthria, a disorder resulting from a brain injury or neurological condition that can affect one or more speech subsystems to more effectively communicate with people around them. AngelMD gives us an opportunity to showcase these innovations and our extensive healthcare sector staff expertise. We’re ready to get these vital products in the hands of their users and I know our partners and future customers do to.”
About AngelMD
AngelMD, is the premier community centered around clinicians, investor and healthcare startups. We are combining technology and the collaborative expertise of a clinician network to develop great investment opportunities while supporting healthcare startups at every stage of growth.
About 3D HoloGroup
3D HoloGroup, the AR software architecture and systems integration specialist, is on track to provide the largest selection of AR systems, hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Patients use our products and services to more effectively communicate with people around them. Physicians and the healthcare community benefit with us by removing time consuming information processes. Our customers at large utilize us to provide training for their personnel, students and their customers, safety and related instructional use for safer work environments and government requirements, visually enhanced comprehension of complex procedures, and most every use AR lends itself to - which is just about anything the mind can create.
Our team is comprised of talented MD’s, healthcare professionals, educators, scientists, engineers, artists, communications specialists, technical gurus, and importantly, AR design and implementation experts; all with hands-on experience in multiple dynamic technologies. We’ve designed and built fully immersive one-of-a-kind AR software used for database schemas to manipulate 3D models via hand gestures and voice command, essential communications tools for the physically impaired, conversant, interactive artificially intelligent (AI) anatomically correct human-like characters, gaming, and more.
To learn more about 3D HoloGroup on the AngelMD platform, visit AngelMD.com today.
What’s your need? Visit today and see what we can do for you.
