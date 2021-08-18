Pasture and Plenty and Bethel Lutheran Prioritize Sustainability
Madison, WI, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pasture and Plenty and Bethel Lutheran both share a community-focused ethos, an earth-friendly approach to operations and now, a commitment to MGE’s Shared Solar program.
Shared Solar is a voluntary program for MGE electric customers who pay a one-time fee to reserve a portion of the program’s locally generated solar electricity. Participating customers then pay a stable electricity rate for 25 years. Subscribers can purchase up to half of their annual electricity through Shared Solar.
Pasture and Plenty, a meal kit service and farm-to-table deli and catering company, and Bethel Lutheran both opted to join the program this year, seeing it as an easy and affordable way to live their commitment to renewable energy.
“We had investigated having our own array, but that would only provide 11% of the energy our facility needed,” said Pastor Mike Brown. “Being part of Shared Solar allowed us to get 50% of our electricity through solar and was the fastest way to contribute in a positive way to caring for creation.”
Pasture and Plenty also opted into Shared Solar at the maximum level. “Our research on solar indicated it wasn’t a good fit for us to install our own array,” said Christy McKenzie, owner of Pasture and Plenty. “Shared Solar has been a great opportunity to commit to solar. And even if it costs a bit more out of pocket now, in the long term it’s a better investment both for the environment and for our business.”
Bethel Lutheran Pastor Mike Brown stressed that it is important for Bethel to invest financial resources in ways consistent with its core values, one of which is caring for creation. “We believed it would cost us not to participate in Shared Solar. If we’re not living our values, that’s a cost we can’t recover from.”
Living their values
Shared Solar is just the latest example of how these organizations have prioritized sustainability. Bethel Lutheran, which opened in 1855 and celebrates its 166th anniversary this year, has a Care for Creation group that’s committed to raising awareness around climate change. The church recently hired an environmental consultant to conduct a full facility sustainability audit. Two changes that came out of that report’s findings: an LED light conversion plan and participation in Shared Solar.
Pasture and Plenty opened in 2017 and immediately positioned itself as an alternative to the disposable, throw-away culture of many meal service businesses. The company packs its food in glassware as well as compostable and reusable containers whenever possible, works to minimize food waste and sources much of its food locally. It recently expanded its facility and now offers kitchen/production space to local businesses, with a focus on those owned by women and people of color.
