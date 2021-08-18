ExtermPRO is Expanding Its Service Area to West Fairfax, Ashburn and Manassas, VA
ExtermPRO's success in the Gainesville, VA region has helped fuel its growth to other cities and towns in Northern Virginia, offering a combination of low cost pest control with high end, technologically advanced service.
Gainesville, VA, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ExtermPRO is an affordable pest control company in Northern Virginia. Based in Gainesville, ExtermPRO has long offered services in Gainesville, Centreville, Haymarket, Warrenton, and the surrounding area.
ExtermPRO is a family owned business that offers low rates with high tech, science-oriented service. That combination has been successful in their local area. Over the past few years, ExtermPRO has grown considerably, with both residential and commercial clients spread throughout the region.
ExtermPRO has recently announced they are expending their service area, offering pest control and exterminator services in West Fairfax, Manassas, Aldie, Ashburn, and beyond.
“We love our customers here in Gainesville, many of whom have been with us since the beginning,” says Ian Uhler, owner of ExtermPRO. “But as we’ve grown, we keep getting calls and referrals to nearby cities that were originally outside of our service area. Logistically, it is easier for us to offer better service to these cities when we have more customers in the region, and now that we have built our reputation there, we are pleased to be adding those cities to our service area so that we can offer better pest control for both our current and future customers.”
ExtermPRO’s Pest Protection Plans are especially popular here in Northern Virginia, where mosquitoes are prevalent. “Most pest control companies charge extra to get rid of mosquitoes,” says Ian. “We include it in our bimonthly pest protection plans, which means mosquito control throughout the year.”
For local homeowners that would like to inquire about pest control costs and support anywhere in Northern Virginia, ExtermPRO can be reached at www.ExtermPRO.com, or at 571-620-1168.
