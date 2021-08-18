Testrite Visual Showcases New Signature Products at RetailX Chicago
Hackensack, NJ, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is pleased to announce it will be attending RetailX taking place August 24th and 25th in in Chicago, Illinois. RetailX is a premier education resource and networking partner for all things retail and is expecting hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees working in all areas of retail including visual merchandising, ec-ommerce and logistics.
“As an industry leader for retail display and hardware solutions, Testrite is very excited to return to this year’s RetailX experience,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin. “This event allows us to network with new potential customers, nurture existing relationships with customers and business partners and showcase our latest retail innovations.”
Visitors can find Testrite Visual at Booth 808 where they will be showcasing several innovative new products including the Lollipop Stands, CrowdQ Stands, Liquor Tasting hardware solutions, and more. The Testrite team will be led by Sales Director, Paula Goodelman.
Visit the RetailX Website to register today.
About
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment.
Contact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
