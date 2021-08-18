Prospect Real Estate Development Group, BCC Construction to Add 48 New Units and Pool House to Amira at Westly Community
$8M project adds new units to American Landmark property.
Tampa, FL, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BCC Construction and its parent company, Prospect Real Estate Development Group, has been awarded a contract with American Landmark to add 48 units and a pool house to its Amira at Westly acquisition. Construction on the luxury units is under way and will be completed in spring 2022.
“Our long-standing relationship between American Landmark and Prospect Real Estate Development Group has resulted in some of the most desirable residential properties in the country,” said Richard G. Zahn, Sr., chairman of Prospect Real Estate Development Group. “The expansion of Amira at Westly is yet another example of the work we do to enrich communities across the U.S.”
Amira at Westly is in the Westshore area of Tampa, within minutes of the Tampa International Airport. The pet-friendly community includes a dog park and wash station, 24-hour fitness center and spin room, and resort-inspired pool with poolside bar and grill area.
Prospect Real Estate Development Group (Prospect), owned by Zahn and his wife Michele Zahn, President & CEO of BCC Construction, has built or codeveloped more than 50 projects with American Landmark over 24 years, most notably the large Deseo I and II apartments in Orlando.
American Landmark is a fast-growing, innovative multifamily owner-operator with properties in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It is dedicated to providing residents with high-quality communities and services while delivering attractive returns to investors and partners.
About Prospect Real Estate Development Group
Prospect Real Estate Development Group (Prospect) is a diversified, vertically integrated, real estate investment and development corporation owned by Richard G. Zahn, Sr., Chairman of Prospect, and his wife Michele Zahn, President & CEO. Prospect has a 25-year history of acquiring, constructing, and developing affordable, workforce and luxury multifamily housing, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S.
Prospect owns and operates a variety of companies including BCC Construction, which builds residential and commercial projects; PCDG Construction, a renovation company; DEVCON Site Development, a site development firm; DEVCON MEP, a mechanical, electrical and plumbing company; National Supply, a purchasing company; and ZHT Aviation, which services development projects coast to coast. Prospect delivers high investment returns for its clients and partners by offering a vertically integrated model that allows for costs up to 15 percent less than its competitors. Corporate headquarters is in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and regional offices are in Charleston, S.C., and Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more at www.prospectredg.com.
“Our long-standing relationship between American Landmark and Prospect Real Estate Development Group has resulted in some of the most desirable residential properties in the country,” said Richard G. Zahn, Sr., chairman of Prospect Real Estate Development Group. “The expansion of Amira at Westly is yet another example of the work we do to enrich communities across the U.S.”
Amira at Westly is in the Westshore area of Tampa, within minutes of the Tampa International Airport. The pet-friendly community includes a dog park and wash station, 24-hour fitness center and spin room, and resort-inspired pool with poolside bar and grill area.
Prospect Real Estate Development Group (Prospect), owned by Zahn and his wife Michele Zahn, President & CEO of BCC Construction, has built or codeveloped more than 50 projects with American Landmark over 24 years, most notably the large Deseo I and II apartments in Orlando.
American Landmark is a fast-growing, innovative multifamily owner-operator with properties in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It is dedicated to providing residents with high-quality communities and services while delivering attractive returns to investors and partners.
About Prospect Real Estate Development Group
Prospect Real Estate Development Group (Prospect) is a diversified, vertically integrated, real estate investment and development corporation owned by Richard G. Zahn, Sr., Chairman of Prospect, and his wife Michele Zahn, President & CEO. Prospect has a 25-year history of acquiring, constructing, and developing affordable, workforce and luxury multifamily housing, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S.
Prospect owns and operates a variety of companies including BCC Construction, which builds residential and commercial projects; PCDG Construction, a renovation company; DEVCON Site Development, a site development firm; DEVCON MEP, a mechanical, electrical and plumbing company; National Supply, a purchasing company; and ZHT Aviation, which services development projects coast to coast. Prospect delivers high investment returns for its clients and partners by offering a vertically integrated model that allows for costs up to 15 percent less than its competitors. Corporate headquarters is in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and regional offices are in Charleston, S.C., and Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more at www.prospectredg.com.
Contact
Prospect Real Estate Development GroupContact
Nikki Bromley
917-251-1187
www.prospectredg.com/
Nikki Bromley
917-251-1187
www.prospectredg.com/
Categories