Axiomtek Launches Its Latest 2-Port/4-Port Frame Grabber Card with M12 X-Coded Connectors for Machine Vision and Surveillance Systems - AX92325
Axiomtek’s AX92325 is a GigE compliant PCI Express card designed to deliver unrivaled performance, straightforward integration, and rich features for machine vision and surveillance applications in the industrial IoT field.
City of Industry, CA, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the AX92325, its latest GigE compliant PCI Express card which supports two or four independent Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12 X-coded connectors. The AX92325 is designed to deliver unrivaled performance, straightforward integration, and rich features for machine vision and surveillance applications in the industrial IoT field.
The advanced AX92325 supports PCI Express x4 lane and two or four M12-type 802.3at (PoE+) compliant Ethernet ports. It can deliver up to 30 watts of power at 54 VDC per port which allows data and power to transmit simultaneously for multiple camera connections. In addition, the ruggedized M12 X-coded connectors paired with a patented I/O bracket design make the AX92325 a durable and compact solution for IoT applications. This innovative configuration guarantees signal integrity and repeatability while preventing signal interference and maximizing available slots. Designed with Intel® Ethernet Controller I210-AT, the AX92325 also supports IEEE 1588 (precise time protocol) and 9.5KB jumbo frame to enable faster and more accurate throughput of data.
“The AX92325 can be applied to various off-the-shelf industrial systems and box PCs. For instance, it can be integrated with Axiomtek's industrial PC IPC962-525, together with the NVIDIA Tesla T4 GPU accelerator card. This combination makes the system an excellent solution for machine vision and surveillance applications,” says Wayne Chung, the product manager of the Industrial PC Division at Axiomtek. “The AX92325 is able to withstand harsh industrial environments, supporting a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C. Moreover, this frame grabber card features PoE power management software and supports LAN port smart on/off function. It also supports Windows® 7/10 and Linux operating systems.”
Axiomtek’s AX92325 is now available for purchase. For more product information or pricing, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- Four M12 x-coded connectors with special design to avoid occupying two slots
- Two or four independent Gigabit PoE+ ports
- Supports 9.5KB Jumbo Frame and IEEE 1588
- Compliant with IEEE802.3at to deliver 30W at 54 VDC per port
- PCI Express x4 compliant
- 0°C to +60°C operating temperature range
- PoE power management software
- Supports LAN port smart on/off
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
