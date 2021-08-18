Appointment of General Manager GERMii Australia
GERMii Australia appoints Stuart Munro as General Manager as it rapidly expands it's business in Australia and internationally to help customers fight against the current COVID-19 virus and future known pathogens.
Sydney, Australia, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GERMii Australia is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Mr Stuart Munro as General Manager with effect from 16th August 2021.
Stuart has been a strong advocate for Australian innovation and technology for years and brings a great deal of experience and passion to the GERMii management team.
“We are delighted to appoint someone of Stuart’s calibre and experience to the role,” said GERMii Australia founder and CEO, Harold Van Haltren. “Stuart brings extensive industry experience across numerous sectors with a strong background in strategic partnerships across small to multinational organisations, AI, machine learning systems, professional services and channel management in Australia, Europe, USA and Asia Pacific.
Stuart said he looks forward to further developing and implementing GERMii’s visions for their next generation and market first UV-C irradiation technology and products that are quickly being rolled out to market, to replace chemical and antiviral use in the fight against pathogens such as COVID-19.
“I’m excited to be taking on this new role and continuing to build upon the amazing early success and phenomenal growth the company has enjoyed in such a short space of time. It’s an incredibly vibrant future ahead for GERMii during enormously challenging times, and our company has an important role to play in numerous areas, particularly in the fight against COVID-19.”
GERMii enjoys a strong working relationship with SoftBank Robotics, deploying as well as fitting GERMii UV-C air and floor modules to their autonomous cleaning robots, Whiz.
Strategic partnerships are in place with key facilities management and major cleaning services companies such as GJK Indigenous, BIC Services, Consolidated Property Services, JLL, ACW, Vivid and AHS Hospitality.
GERMii is an Australian owned and operated science and technology company designing and manufacturing unique UV-C products from handhelds to robotics and more.
For more information, visit https://germii.com.au/
