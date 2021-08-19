Award Winning Haitian Artist Natalie Jean Releases New Haitian Creole Single
Natalie Jean is excited to announce the release of her new Haitian Creole single, Mwen Se Ayiti.
Kensington, MD, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The song written by Natalie Jean and produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for streaming and purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.
"Mwen Se Ayiti" was written as an anthem for the Haitian People. Natalie says, "The song talks about the resiliency and strength of the Haitian people. "The ground can rumble, but we will not be broken."
Unbeknownst to Natalie Jean, the song came at right time. Unfortunately, on August 14, 2021, there was another earthquake in Haiti. The earthquake has claimed over 1200 fatalities and thousands have been injured and displaced.
Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She also won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Currently, she has 6 nominations in the 2021 Josie Music Awards. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.
