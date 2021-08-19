FH67 Series FPC Connectors from Hirose Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Hirose’s FH67 Flexible Printed Circuit Connector in this month’s Transportation edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring rugged one-action lock FPC connectors from Hirose in the latest edition of THE EDGE - Transportation.
Hirose's FH67 One Action Lock Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Connector features an automatic one-action lock design to enhance workability. The connector has a rugged design, enabling its high retention force, high-heat resistance, and a ground pin to work with shielded FFC for EMI prevention.
Hirose Electric FH67 One Action Lock Flexible Printed Circuit Connectors can be used in harsh environments, and applications include automotive, gaming, industrial, medical, and robotics. The 0.5mm-pitch, 30-position connector offers a rugged design with two-point independent contact springs and a single-action lock with a clear tactile click.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
