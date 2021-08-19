HCS Pharma Opens Representative Office in Taiwan and Joins National Health Research Institutes Incubator

Biotech startup HCS Pharmais entering into incubation at the prestigious NHRI (National Health Research Institutes) in Taiwan. There, it will develop collaborations to put its exclusive BIOMIMESYS® technology at the service of the country's four major scientific research institutions. HCS Pharma has also opened a representative office in Taiwan, headed by Joseph Chou.