HCS Pharma Opens Representative Office in Taiwan and Joins National Health Research Institutes Incubator
Biotech startup HCS Pharmais entering into incubation at the prestigious NHRI (National Health Research Institutes) in Taiwan. There, it will develop collaborations to put its exclusive BIOMIMESYS® technology at the service of the country's four major scientific research institutions. HCS Pharma has also opened a representative office in Taiwan, headed by Joseph Chou.
Lille, France, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Biotech startup HCS Pharma, recognized as a Deeptech Pioneer by Hello Tomorrow and ranked in the "Top43" deeptech companies coached in 2020 by the European Invest Horizon programme, is entering into incubation at the prestigious NHRI (National Health Research Institutes) in Taiwan. There, it will develop collaborations to put its exclusive BIOMIMESYS® technology at the service of the country's four major scientific research institutions. HCS Pharma has also opened a representative office in Taiwan, headed by Joseph Chou.
After several years of research, HCS Pharma has brought to the drug discovery market its unique BIOMIMESYS® technology, which allows for the simple implementation of 3D in vitro tests in conditions close to those of the human body organs. In vitro tests are a critical step in the development of new drugs. They allow the validation of a molecule's efficacy and safety well before the costly phases of clinical testing. However, these tests are still often carried out with 2D cell culture systems, which are not close enough to the human body to give predictive results. The transition to 3D cell culture tools is an obligation for research and industry. BIOMIMESYS® technology facilitates this transition by using natural compounds, as close as possible to biological reality.
This technology, protected by an exclusive patent held by HCS Pharma, is currently used in several research programs. It has enabled HCS Pharma to be present in the Top43 of the European Invest Horizon 2020 program, to be doubly labelled by the Euroquity network and to be recognized as "Deep Tech Pioneers" by the Hello Tomorrow 2020 challenge.
HCS Pharma announces a major expansion of its activities in Taiwan and opens a representative office as a prelude to the establishment of a manufacturing facility. The office will be headed by Joseph Chou, currently head of Tokyo Future Style Taiwan and a member of the HCS Pharma advisory board. This opening coincides with HCS Pharma's entry into the NHRI incubator in Taiwan to develop cell therapy tools using BIOMIMESYS® technology. It will also enable the development of a partnership aimed at combining 3D biology, the use of semiconductors for real-time cell analysis, and microfluidics to create the first 3D "organ-like" biochip for drug discovery. This presence in Taiwan will also strengthen current collaborations with the three other major national research institutions: Academia Sinica, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB).
