Leading Technology Advisory and Systems Integrator Albion Ventures Names President and CEO
Introducing Albion Ventures, LLC as a leading Technology advisory and systems integrator as well as Wayne Thompson as President and CEO, Bruce Spotton as Chief Operations Officer, and John Condenzio as Chief Revenue Officer.
Plainview, NY, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Albion Ventures LLC, expanding the mission to help companies Innovate, Transform and Grow, today announced the appointment of Wayne Thompson as the company’s President and CEO. Reporting to Thompson, the experienced leadership team includes partners Bruce Spotton, Chief Operations Officer and John Condenzio, Chief Revenue Officer.
Thompson brings more than 26 years of technology innovation and digital transformation expertise to AV. Thompson has held senior leadership positions during his distinguished career responsible for managing engineering, telecommunications, data and internet infrastructure, information technology and sales operation organizations supporting MSO and CLEC residential, commercial, government and enterprise customers. Thompson will be leading technology innovation and corporate strategy for the company.
“I am excited to be part of this talented leadership team and the opportunity we have to help our customers solve difficult technology problems by providing the resources, expertise and strategies to overcome the challenges of digital transformation,” Thompson said. "We are experiencing tremendous demand for AV services, and to meet this growth the company will continue to add to our team of professional subject matter experts, expanding AV technical and program support capabilities focused on innovation, corporate agility, and delivering exceptional value to AV customers. Our focus, people and commitment to the customer experience will continue to set us apart."
In addition to his corporate duties with AV, Thompson devotes time to regional community organizations holding management positions as Executive Director for S.O.A.R and Board President, Child Care Council of Nassau.
About Albion Ventures LLC:
Albion Ventures, LLC is a leading technology advisory, systems integrator and application development company with specialized expertise and experience supporting Enterprise, Data, Wireless, Telecommunications, Government and Cloud Network Service Providers. Launched in 2008, AV has earned a remarkable reputation for network modernization advisory, systems management, professional services, and application development supporting a diverse set of clients and industries.
To learn more about Albion Ventures, LLC please visit us at https://albionventuresllc.com.
Media Contact: Ciara Pettaway, ciara@albionventuresllc.com
