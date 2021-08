Dawat E Islami Jamia Tul Madinah Admissions Are Open for Islamic Scholar Course - Free of Cost

London, United Kingdom, August 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dawat-e-Islami London Region is pleased to announce that the admissions for September 2021 Session are open and they still have places available for male and female students.Jamia-tul-Madinah is one of the largest departments of Dawat-e-Islami with 885 branches worldwide. In the UK they currently have 18 branches of Jamia-tul-Madinah with more than 555 male and female students studying free of charge to become Islamic scholars here in the UK.A state of the art full time Islamic scholar course of 6 years.They also have part-time evening classes available.The students will learn:Arabic Grammer: Nahw and SarfInterpretation of the Holy QuranHadithLogicArabic languageGents classes:Jamia -tul- Madinah, 91 High Street, Luton, LU4 9JZLadies classes:Unit 2, Aylesbury Business Centre, HP19 8DYAge requirement: 16 years and aboveContact:info@dawateislamilondon.co.ukPlease visit: www.jamiatulmadinauk.net for more information.Dawat E Islami is a worldwide non-political Islamic organisation working for the propagation of Holy Quran and Sunnah. It was established in 1981 by the renowned scholar of the present era, Maulana Abu Bilal Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadri along with several other prominent scholars.The aim of Dawat E Islami is, "I must strive to reform myself and the people of the entire world."