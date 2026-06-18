Islam News
Find out about news of interest to the Muslim community, including halal designation, events, religious services and general issues. Information includes products, services, media and companies focused on the Islamic market.
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 30, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture
Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding. - September 07, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Behalaal App Launches in the USA: The Halal Marketplace for Products and Modest Fashion
The Behalaal App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Join the thousands of users who are redefining halal shopping and modest fashion with ease and confidence. Behalaal is a trusted online marketplace dedicated to halal-certified products and modest fashion. With a mission to make halal living accessible and stylish, Behalaal connects buyers and sellers across the globe while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. - December 03, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection
Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.
SureQuran Unveils Innovative AI-Assisted Quran Translation: A New Era in Quranic Translation
Groundbreaking Quran Translation Combines Scholar Expertise and AI Technology - January 10, 2024 - SureQuran
Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote
Calev Myers, Adv., an attorney appointed by a committee chosen by family members of hostages of Hamas, has released a statement in an email to Tim Hillis, Phd (Chancellor of Remnant Nation University), calling for a stern and definitive response from the US and Europe. - October 15, 2023 - Calev Myers
Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, "Resurrection of the Dead," Explores Formerly Hidden Divine Truths of the Universe Through Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Texts
Recent release “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures,” from Page Publishing author Steven Nur Ahmed, is a thought-provoking and eye-opening analysis of three Holy Scripture, the ways in which they are connected, and how they can be used to reveal divine truths of the universe. - February 27, 2023 - Page Publishing
Masjid Al-Islam Incorporated Announces the Passing of Imam Abdul Alim Musa
It is with great sorrow that Masjid Al-Islam Inc. announces to the Islamic world and international community the passing of international Islamic scholar and humanitarian Imam Abdul Alim Musa (Clarence Reams) Imam of Masjid Al-Islam Incorporated and The As-Sabiqun Movement, who died... - November 24, 2022 - Masjid Al-Islam
Bayan Islamic Graduate School Announces New Doctor of Ministry Program in Islamic Leadership
First Accredited DMin Program in North America for Muslim Leaders. - September 15, 2022 - Bayan
Shaw 3 Law Firm Has Been Accepted Into the American Immigration Lawyers Association, One of the Largest and Most Prestigious Immigration Association in the Country
Shaw 3 Law Firm being part of the American Immigration Lawyers Association can now have the necessary resources to better serve the Immigration legal community. - May 06, 2022 - Shaw 3 Law Firm
Teqball Supporting Utah Refugees with Donated Tables
The United States National Teqball Federation is supporting Refugee Soccer in its mission to provide opportunities and established community connections for refugees locally in Utah and across the USA. - May 02, 2022 - La Roca Futbol Club
The Global Media Style Guide on Islam Launches
The Media Style Guide (MSG) on April 4, launched its major new initiative, the Global Media Style Guide on Islam (MSG-I), designed to help the world's media, governments and academia present Islam and Muslims accurately, authentically and with accountability. The launch coincides with the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and 1,400 years since the start of the Islamic civilization in 622 C.E. - April 05, 2022 - Media Style Guide (MSG)
Urban Historic Preservation of the Former Home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad
Support Urban Historic Preservation - January 18, 2022 - Sajdah Wendy Muhammad
La Roca FC Partners with Refugee Soccer
La Roca Futbol Club is teaming up with Refugee Soccer to collaborate and commit to serving, supporting, and maximizing opportunities for refugees here locally in Utah and across the USA. - December 13, 2021 - La Roca Futbol Club
Iran and Its Supreme Leader, Sued for Alleged Unlawful Acts of Torture and Other Torts in D.C. Federal Court
Iran, IRGC, and its supreme leader, Seyed Ali Khamenei, has been sued by Mr. Akbar Lakestani, a dual citizen of Iran and the United States, for alleged unlawful detention and torture while he was visiting Iran in 2019. - September 03, 2021 - Herischi & Associates LLC
Dawat E Islami Jamia Tul Madinah Admissions Are Open for Islamic Scholar Course - Free of Cost
Admissions are open for Jamia-tul-Madinah's September 2021 Session. Completely free of cost course. Six years extensive Islamic Scholar Course. Taught by learned English speaking teacher. - August 20, 2021 - Dawat E Islami UK
How Will Ramadan be Different This Year? 68% of Muslims Will Have Their Celebrations Impacted by COVID
TGM Research has conducted a global survey of 9,612 participants (20-28 March), across 17 countries. It revealed that over 68% of Muslims globally will have their Ramadan celebrations significantly impacted by COVID. - April 14, 2021 - TGM Research
Best Faith-Based Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best faith-based Websites in the world as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries,... - March 27, 2021 - Web Marketing Association
Wellness Drink Posca Romana Wins Gulfood Innovation Award
Posca Romana was awarded as the most innovative Halal product in this year's Gulfood fair in Dubai. With still challenging times ahead in the FnB industry Gulfood 2021 marked the most successful return for food businesses worldwide as the only live, in-person food & beverage sourcing event of the year. - March 16, 2021 - P.O.S.C.A.
Muslim Lifestyle Website "Eid Collective" Announces Official Launch
New Digital Hub Specializes in Original Content for the Celebration of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, and Eid al Adha. - February 25, 2021 - Eid Collective
Webinar Features 3 Global Experts Speaking on Islamic Home Finance and Social Justice in U.S.
Equity and justice have always been at the core of Islamic financial principles, and that’s drawing a fast-growing number of Americans to choose an Islamic alternative to a mortgage loan when they buy or refinance their home. Learn why at a webinar Nov. 1 on Islamic Home Finance and the... - October 31, 2020 - Guidance Residential
Faith Fights Food Waste Launched on World Food Day
Food Waste Weekend relaunched as Faith Fights Food Waste Enabling Clergy of All Faiths to Give Food Waste Sermons Throughout Year - October 18, 2020 - AmpleHarvest.org
CWS Israel & BOTH UAE Form Strategic Partnership Promoting Bilateral Trade, Following Historic Peace Agreement
CWS Israel, a contingent workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with BOTH UAE, the leading provider of support services in the UAE, to help organisations from Israel, Abu Dhabi and Dubai capitalise on the newly signed peace accord. CWS Israel is a prominent player in the... - September 08, 2020 - CWS Israel
Herischi & Associates LLC Announces the Filing of Several Federal Cases Against The Islamic Republic of Iran and Leadership
The Bethesda, Maryland law firm of Herischi & Associates LLC is committed to legal advocacy in international human rights, immigration, and labor and employment. In 2019, Herischi & Associates filed several notable cases in the D.C. District Court against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership for various alleged human rights abuses. In addition to these filings, Herischi & Associates also counsels businesses and individuals affected by the U.S. Government’s sanctions against Iran. - January 08, 2020 - Herischi & Associates LLC
HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry
HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com
Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas
Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US
iPaced Announced Its New CTO
Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced
Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit Islamic Center of Tennessee
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - September 14, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards
With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC
Arab American Cultural Society to Host 3rd Annual Arab Texas Festival
The Arab American Cultural Society would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex to their much anticipated upcoming Third Annual Arab Texas Festival. This will be an open event to all of our neighbors in the community. - August 27, 2019 - AACS
New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan
Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month,... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First
Guidance Residential Co-Sponsors Muslim Jurists' Conference
Guidance Residential received warm endorsements from numerous community leaders at an imams' conference focusing on contemporary financial issues March 1-4 in Houston. The conference explored real estate-related questions such as taking out government loans to buy a home and buying short-sales and bank-owned homes. Guidance Residential was a silver sponsor of the conference. - April 01, 2019 - Guidance Residential
AMITY Condemns Terrorist Attack on New Zealand Mosques
AMITY condemns the heinous terrorist attacks on two New Zealand Mosques. They urge the Muslim community to remain calm and resist any provocation which will only serve the interests of the terrorists who wish to cause hate and division within the larger Muslim community. AMITY expresses its deep sympathy and stands in solidarity with the people, government and Muslim community of New Zealand, offering its heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent who were killed. - March 18, 2019 - AMITY
US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA
On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka
Food Waste Weekend - Thou Shall Not Waste Food
Religious Leaders of All Faiths - Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Others - to Give Sermons on Food Waste and Hunger the Weekend of September 6-8, 2019. - January 31, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org