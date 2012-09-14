PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit Islamic Center of Tennessee The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - September 14, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC

Arab American Cultural Society to Host 3rd Annual Arab Texas Festival The Arab American Cultural Society would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex to their much anticipated upcoming Third Annual Arab Texas Festival. This will be an open event to all of our neighbors in the community. - August 27, 2019 - AACS

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month, all... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First

Guidance Residential Co-Sponsors Muslim Jurists' Conference Guidance Residential received warm endorsements from numerous community leaders at an imams' conference focusing on contemporary financial issues March 1-4 in Houston. The conference explored real estate-related questions such as taking out government loans to buy a home and buying short-sales and bank-owned homes. Guidance Residential was a silver sponsor of the conference. - April 01, 2019 - Guidance Residential

AMITY Condemns Terrorist Attack on New Zealand Mosques AMITY condemns the heinous terrorist attacks on two New Zealand Mosques. They urge the Muslim community to remain calm and resist any provocation which will only serve the interests of the terrorists who wish to cause hate and division within the larger Muslim community. AMITY expresses its deep sympathy and stands in solidarity with the people, government and Muslim community of New Zealand, offering its heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent who were killed. - March 18, 2019 - AMITY

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven carpets,... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka