AMITY condemns the heinous terrorist attacks on two New Zealand Mosques. They urge the Muslim community to remain calm and resist any provocation which will only serve the interests of the terrorists who wish to cause hate and division within the larger Muslim community. AMITY expresses its deep sympathy and stands in solidarity with the people, government and Muslim community of New Zealand, offering its heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent who were killed. - March 18, 2019 - AMITY