Islam News

Find out about news of interest to the Muslim community, including halal designation, events, religious services and general issues. Information includes products, services, media and companies focused on the Islamic market.

INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature

INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature

The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute

Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office

Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office

The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute

Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties

Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties

Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage

Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate

Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate

Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber

Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium

Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium

Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 30, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute

Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture

Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture

Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding. - September 07, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute

Behalaal App Launches in the USA: The Halal Marketplace for Products and Modest Fashion

Behalaal App Launches in the USA: The Halal Marketplace for Products and Modest Fashion

The Behalaal App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Join the thousands of users who are redefining halal shopping and modest fashion with ease and confidence. Behalaal is a trusted online marketplace dedicated to halal-certified products and modest fashion. With a mission to make halal living accessible and stylish, Behalaal connects buyers and sellers across the globe while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. - December 03, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace

Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley

Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley

Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC

Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection

Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection

Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.

SureQuran Unveils Innovative AI-Assisted Quran Translation: A New Era in Quranic Translation

Groundbreaking Quran Translation Combines Scholar Expertise and AI Technology - January 10, 2024 - SureQuran

Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote

Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote

Calev Myers, Adv., an attorney appointed by a committee chosen by family members of hostages of Hamas, has released a statement in an email to Tim Hillis, Phd (Chancellor of Remnant Nation University), calling for a stern and definitive response from the US and Europe. - October 15, 2023 - Calev Myers

Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, "Resurrection of the Dead," Explores Formerly Hidden Divine Truths of the Universe Through Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Texts

Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, "Resurrection of the Dead," Explores Formerly Hidden Divine Truths of the Universe Through Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Texts

Recent release “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures,” from Page Publishing author Steven Nur Ahmed, is a thought-provoking and eye-opening analysis of three Holy Scripture, the ways in which they are connected, and how they can be used to reveal divine truths of the universe. - February 27, 2023 - Page Publishing

Masjid Al-Islam Incorporated Announces the Passing of Imam Abdul Alim Musa

It is with great sorrow that Masjid Al-Islam Inc. announces to the Islamic world and international community the passing of international Islamic scholar and humanitarian Imam Abdul Alim Musa (Clarence Reams) Imam of Masjid Al-Islam Incorporated and The As-Sabiqun Movement, who died... - November 24, 2022 - Masjid Al-Islam

Bayan Islamic Graduate School Announces New Doctor of Ministry Program in Islamic Leadership

Bayan Islamic Graduate School Announces New Doctor of Ministry Program in Islamic Leadership

First Accredited DMin Program in North America for Muslim Leaders. - September 15, 2022 - Bayan

Shaw 3 Law Firm Has Been Accepted Into the American Immigration Lawyers Association, One of the Largest and Most Prestigious Immigration Association in the Country

Shaw 3 Law Firm Has Been Accepted Into the American Immigration Lawyers Association, One of the Largest and Most Prestigious Immigration Association in the Country

Shaw 3 Law Firm being part of the American Immigration Lawyers Association can now have the necessary resources to better serve the Immigration legal community. - May 06, 2022 - Shaw 3 Law Firm

Teqball Supporting Utah Refugees with Donated Tables

Teqball Supporting Utah Refugees with Donated Tables

The United States National Teqball Federation is supporting Refugee Soccer in its mission to provide opportunities and established community connections for refugees locally in Utah and across the USA. - May 02, 2022 - La Roca Futbol Club

The Global Media Style Guide on Islam Launches

The Media Style Guide (MSG) on April 4, launched its major new initiative, the Global Media Style Guide on Islam (MSG-I), designed to help the world's media, governments and academia present Islam and Muslims accurately, authentically and with accountability. The launch coincides with the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and 1,400 years since the start of the Islamic civilization in 622 C.E. - April 05, 2022 - Media Style Guide (MSG)

Urban Historic Preservation of the Former Home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad

Urban Historic Preservation of the Former Home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad

Support Urban Historic Preservation - January 18, 2022 - Sajdah Wendy Muhammad

La Roca FC Partners with Refugee Soccer

La Roca FC Partners with Refugee Soccer

La Roca Futbol Club is teaming up with Refugee Soccer to collaborate and commit to serving, supporting, and maximizing opportunities for refugees here locally in Utah and across the USA. - December 13, 2021 - La Roca Futbol Club

Iran and Its Supreme Leader, Sued for Alleged Unlawful Acts of Torture and Other Torts in D.C. Federal Court

Iran and Its Supreme Leader, Sued for Alleged Unlawful Acts of Torture and Other Torts in D.C. Federal Court

Iran, IRGC, and its supreme leader, Seyed Ali Khamenei, has been sued by Mr. Akbar Lakestani, a dual citizen of Iran and the United States, for alleged unlawful detention and torture while he was visiting Iran in 2019. - September 03, 2021 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Dawat E Islami Jamia Tul Madinah Admissions Are Open for Islamic Scholar Course - Free of Cost

Admissions are open for Jamia-tul-Madinah's September 2021 Session. Completely free of cost course. Six years extensive Islamic Scholar Course. Taught by learned English speaking teacher. - August 20, 2021 - Dawat E Islami UK

How Will Ramadan be Different This Year? 68% of Muslims Will Have Their Celebrations Impacted by COVID

How Will Ramadan be Different This Year? 68% of Muslims Will Have Their Celebrations Impacted by COVID

TGM Research has conducted a global survey of 9,612 participants (20-28 March), across 17 countries. It revealed that over 68% of Muslims globally will have their Ramadan celebrations significantly impacted by COVID. - April 14, 2021 - TGM Research

Best Faith-Based Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

Best Faith-Based Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best faith-based Websites in the world as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries,... - March 27, 2021 - Web Marketing Association

Wellness Drink Posca Romana Wins Gulfood Innovation Award

Wellness Drink Posca Romana Wins Gulfood Innovation Award

Posca Romana was awarded as the most innovative Halal product in this year's Gulfood fair in Dubai. With still challenging times ahead in the FnB industry Gulfood 2021 marked the most successful return for food businesses worldwide as the only live, in-person food & beverage sourcing event of the year. - March 16, 2021 - P.O.S.C.A.

Muslim Lifestyle Website "Eid Collective" Announces Official Launch

Muslim Lifestyle Website "Eid Collective" Announces Official Launch

New Digital Hub Specializes in Original Content for the Celebration of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, and Eid al Adha. - February 25, 2021 - Eid Collective

Webinar Features 3 Global Experts Speaking on Islamic Home Finance and Social Justice in U.S.

Equity and justice have always been at the core of Islamic financial principles, and that’s drawing a fast-growing number of Americans to choose an Islamic alternative to a mortgage loan when they buy or refinance their home. Learn why at a webinar Nov. 1 on Islamic Home Finance and the... - October 31, 2020 - Guidance Residential

Faith Fights Food Waste Launched on World Food Day

Faith Fights Food Waste Launched on World Food Day

Food Waste Weekend relaunched as Faith Fights Food Waste Enabling Clergy of All Faiths to Give Food Waste Sermons Throughout Year - October 18, 2020 - AmpleHarvest.org

CWS Israel & BOTH UAE Form Strategic Partnership Promoting Bilateral Trade, Following Historic Peace Agreement

CWS Israel & BOTH UAE Form Strategic Partnership Promoting Bilateral Trade, Following Historic Peace Agreement

CWS Israel, a contingent workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with BOTH UAE, the leading provider of support services in the UAE, to help organisations from Israel, Abu Dhabi and Dubai capitalise on the newly signed peace accord. CWS Israel is a prominent player in the... - September 08, 2020 - CWS Israel

Herischi & Associates LLC Announces the Filing of Several Federal Cases Against The Islamic Republic of Iran and Leadership

Herischi & Associates LLC Announces the Filing of Several Federal Cases Against The Islamic Republic of Iran and Leadership

The Bethesda, Maryland law firm of Herischi & Associates LLC is committed to legal advocacy in international human rights, immigration, and labor and employment. In 2019, Herischi & Associates filed several notable cases in the D.C. District Court against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership for various alleged human rights abuses. In addition to these filings, Herischi & Associates also counsels businesses and individuals affected by the U.S. Government’s sanctions against Iran. - January 08, 2020 - Herischi & Associates LLC

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry

HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas

Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

iPaced Announced Its New CTO

iPaced Announced Its New CTO

Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit Islamic Center of Tennessee

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - September 14, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards

With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC

Arab American Cultural Society to Host 3rd Annual Arab Texas Festival

Arab American Cultural Society to Host 3rd Annual Arab Texas Festival

The Arab American Cultural Society would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex to their much anticipated upcoming Third Annual Arab Texas Festival. This will be an open event to all of our neighbors in the community. - August 27, 2019 - AACS

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan

Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month,... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First

Guidance Residential Co-Sponsors Muslim Jurists' Conference

Guidance Residential Co-Sponsors Muslim Jurists' Conference

Guidance Residential received warm endorsements from numerous community leaders at an imams' conference focusing on contemporary financial issues March 1-4 in Houston. The conference explored real estate-related questions such as taking out government loans to buy a home and buying short-sales and bank-owned homes. Guidance Residential was a silver sponsor of the conference. - April 01, 2019 - Guidance Residential

AMITY Condemns Terrorist Attack on New Zealand Mosques

AMITY condemns the heinous terrorist attacks on two New Zealand Mosques. They urge the Muslim community to remain calm and resist any provocation which will only serve the interests of the terrorists who wish to cause hate and division within the larger Muslim community. AMITY expresses its deep sympathy and stands in solidarity with the people, government and Muslim community of New Zealand, offering its heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent who were killed. - March 18, 2019 - AMITY

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA

On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka

Food Waste Weekend - Thou Shall Not Waste Food

Food Waste Weekend - Thou Shall Not Waste Food

Religious Leaders of All Faiths - Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Others - to Give Sermons on Food Waste and Hunger the Weekend of September 6-8, 2019. - January 31, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org

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