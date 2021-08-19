Galaxy Weblinks Ranks Amongst the World’s Best in the Inc. 5000 List
Galaxy Weblinks, a custom software development company based out of Cambridge, MA ranks in the much-coveted Inc. 5000 list, thanks to its growth spurt of 96% from the year 2020.
Cambridge, MA, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed that Galaxy Weblinks has been listed in its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We’re honored and excited to be a part of the 2021 Inc 5000,” says Varun Bihani, CRO of Galaxy Weblinks. “Technology is advancing at a swift pace. We are leveraging it to create simple solutions to address complex business problems and achieve critical business goals. We believe in the power of people - our people, who have made us capable of this recognition.”
Galaxy Weblinks has shown a revenue growth of 96% in the past year. The company has added many prestigious clients including Netgear, Ecommerce giant Staples, McAfee, Arlo, Fiserv, in the last few years.
The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, and are found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About Galaxy
Galaxy Weblinks specializes in delivering end-to-end software design & development services. We offer web and mobile design and development services to enterprises and startups. Our technology team and designers are creative problem-solvers with a decade of experience in all facets of digital and interactive design. We create compelling and human-focused experiences.
Contact garima.arora@galaxyweblinks.com for further information.
