Perle Launches FirstNet™ Ready LTE Routers
IRG5500+ FN Routers achieve the FirstNet Ready™ designation for relevancy, high security, and performance.
Princeton, NJ, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a global provider of advanced device networking hardware, today announced IRG5500+ FN LTE Routers that are certified for FirstNet’s 700MHz Band 14 spectrum.
FirstNet was built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) to provide public safety agencies a technology upgrade for better access to critical information. Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, AT&T puts devices through hundreds of tests that cover several aspects, from security and durability to network impacts.
John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems comments, “We are proud to launch FirstNet™ Ready certified Routers. Our first responders and field personnel need access to data and connected technology in and around their vehicles to enhance safety and responsiveness. With the FirstNet Ready designation, first responders can be confident that IRG5500+ FN Routers are a trusted solution that meets FirstNet’s standards for relevancy, high security, and performance.”
The IRG5500+ FN LTE Routers support dual concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet, speeds up to 600Mbps downlink and 150Mbps uplink, and can switch seamlessly between FirstNet Band 14 wireless spectrum and other USA commercial mobile networks. With the ability to establish and maintain cellular tower connectivity at up to 224mi per hour, fleets have reliable always-on broadband communications, location tracking, and remote monitoring of in-vehicle telemetry, sensors, surveillance cameras, ticketing, and other connected devices for data transmission to the cloud or headquarters over LTE.
With GPS included by default, an IRG5500+ FN LTE Router serves as the main connectivity hub in creating a Vehicle Area Network (VAN). This enables real-time location tracking of remote assets. In addition, real-time network clock updates for the router, or any attached equipment, ensures accurate time-stamp usage in time-sensitive applications.
IRG5500+ FN Routers also host up to 128 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients and concurrently connect multiple devices in and around the vehicle including laptops, DVRs, and tablets. Additionally, live video streaming and secure access to remote databases, such as record management systems make the IRG5500+ FN an ideal connectivity solution for our first responders.
To save vehicle battery life, IRG5500+ FN Routers are designed to operate on limited power sources by consuming less than 1 Watt in idle mode and 53 mW in standby mode. And, Ignition Power Management can be used to schedule a delayed shutdown or start-up of the IRG5500+ FN based on the vehicle ignition status to ensure all data is safely transmitted.
IRG5500+ FN Features:
· Rugged die-cast aluminum IP54 enclosures to protect against dust & water
· Shock and vibration resistance certified to MIL-STD-810G, SAE J1455 & EN 61373
· -40°F to 158°F operating temperature
· 2-port or 4-port 10/100/1000 Ethernet
· Network connectivity via LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 3.2, and Serial
· RS232, RS485, Alarm Relay, and multiple I/O to connect equipment
With the most modern enterprise-level protocol routing support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, VRRP, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, 2 Factor Authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+, LDAP) management, IRG5500+ FN LTE Routers will integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized access.
About Perle Systems: www.perle.com
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
