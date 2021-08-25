New Music by Anthony Cherry Ft. Tiffany Foxx and Tommie "Mirror Mirror"
New disco/house song by Anthony Cherry featuring artist Tiffany Foxx and Tommie.
Los Angeles, CA, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Cherry follows up Heavenly Father with the hit record "Mirror Mirror." This song is giving a classic House vibe with an infectious hook. The new disco/house song by Anthony Cherry featuring artist Tiffany Foxx and Tommie displays sexy and ballroom action. Baddiie Inc. says, "The record 'Mirror Mirror' is set to be heard all over the world and recognized by all communities as the official House song."
Anthony Cherry's repertoire is showing his flexibility and diverse outlook on music and songwriting. Cherry has given gospel, pop, R&B and now disco and house. Anthony Cherry proves that he is well versed in making quality music.
Listen now to the new hit record "Mirror Mirror."
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/anthony-cherry/892521441
Anthony Cherry's repertoire is showing his flexibility and diverse outlook on music and songwriting. Cherry has given gospel, pop, R&B and now disco and house. Anthony Cherry proves that he is well versed in making quality music.
Listen now to the new hit record "Mirror Mirror."
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/anthony-cherry/892521441
Contact
Baddiie Inc.Contact
Elicionne Washington
805-538-2677
www.baddiieinc.com
Elicionne Washington
805-538-2677
www.baddiieinc.com
Categories