Loveforce International Releases New Singles by Honey Davis and Ricky Williams
On Friday, August 20th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Honey Davis and Ricky Williams and host a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 20th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Honey Davis and Ricky Williams. Loveforce International will also host a book giveaway of the book The Prophet of Life Reader Volume 2.
The new digital single by Honey Davis is entitled “Just Don’t Cry.” The song is in the Trance sub genre of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre of music. The instrumentation is slightly different from most Trance songs in that it’s not completely synthesizer based. It also has live guitar tracks.
Ricky Williams’ new digital single is entitled “I Smell Smoke Comin’ From The Dance Floor.” The song is in the Southern Soul genre of music. The instrumentation and the steady dance beat make the song danceable. The lyric is about the heat generated at a crowded dance club.
“The two digital singles we are releasing this week keep the summer sizzling and keep people moving before the party is over and it’s back to school or work,” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The eBook being given away is The Prophet of Life Reader Volume 2 by author The Prophet of Life. The eBook contains seven different writings from seven different books by the author. It includes essays, articles, poems, lyrics and quotes on the topics of Love, an expose on the modern glorification of Hitler, spirituality, police shootings, the true meaning of failure, humor and existence.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 20th only. The two new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
The new digital single by Honey Davis is entitled “Just Don’t Cry.” The song is in the Trance sub genre of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre of music. The instrumentation is slightly different from most Trance songs in that it’s not completely synthesizer based. It also has live guitar tracks.
Ricky Williams’ new digital single is entitled “I Smell Smoke Comin’ From The Dance Floor.” The song is in the Southern Soul genre of music. The instrumentation and the steady dance beat make the song danceable. The lyric is about the heat generated at a crowded dance club.
“The two digital singles we are releasing this week keep the summer sizzling and keep people moving before the party is over and it’s back to school or work,” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The eBook being given away is The Prophet of Life Reader Volume 2 by author The Prophet of Life. The eBook contains seven different writings from seven different books by the author. It includes essays, articles, poems, lyrics and quotes on the topics of Love, an expose on the modern glorification of Hitler, spirituality, police shootings, the true meaning of failure, humor and existence.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 20th only. The two new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories