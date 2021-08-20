Orases Selected as a Member of the 2021 Inc. 5000 List
Orases, a Maryland custom software development company, has been selected by Inc. Magazine to their list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America in 2021.
Frederick, MD, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Maryland custom software development company Orases has been selected to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious list honors the 5,000 companies that Inc. Magazine recognizes as the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Orases received the honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020, before once again being added to the list in 2021. The hard work, commitment and dedication of the Orases staff has allowed the company to not only receive these awards but also cultivate a winning culture and establish a foundation for long-term success.
To qualify for the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, organizations must have generated revenue by March 31, 2017, and have grossed at least $100,000 in 2017. The companies selected must have also met a minimum revenue threshold of $2 million in 2020. Lastly, applying organizations were required to be based in the United States, privately held and independently owned. Orases met all three of these criteria, and they claimed a spot on the annual Inc. Magazine list for the fourth year in a row. Orases was ranked at No. 3,132 on the 2021 Inc 5000 list, which contains 5,000 companies that employed a combined 2,563,592 employees, saw a median growth rate of 167% and totaled over $248 billion in revenue between 2017 and 2020.
About Orases
Orases is a custom software development company headquartered in Frederick, MD, with locations in Chicago, IL and Washington, DC. Since 2000, Orases has been providing organizations with custom software solutions, and has continued to expand their service offerings and portfolio of previous works. Their award-winning culture has positioned them as an industry leader in the IT industry, and has allowed them to thrive in a competitive market that generates almost $2 trillion per year. With their recent addition to the Inc. 5000 list in 2021, Orases has now received over 60 awards from several reputable organizations such as Clutch, GoodFirms and Forbes, among many others.
Speak with one of the custom software experts at Orases for more information on their recent achievement and to get started with a consultation for your organization. In addition to custom software, Orases offers a full library of services, ranging from desktop and mobile app development to IT consulting and staff augmentation. Orases can be contacted by phone at (301) 756-5527 or online at https://orases.com/. The company is headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane in Frederick, MD 21704.
Contact
