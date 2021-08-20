elliTek, Inc. to Help Remedy Today’s Unprecedented Labor Shortages
Industrial Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Generates Solutions to Severe Labor Shortages by Creating Labor When It’s in Short Supply
Knoxville, TN, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- elliTek, Inc. announced today that they have signed a systems integrator partner agreement with Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Div. (Yaskawa Motoman). This agreement enables elliTek to provide fully integrated robotic solutions for nearly every industry and robotic application. elliTek, Inc. is a Knoxville-based Engineering Elite Automation Distribution company and member of Control System Integrators Association. Yaskawa Motoman is a leading industrial robotics company in the Americas.
Labor shortages happening today are different than in the past. During previous labor shortages, it was difficult to find qualified employees. Today, we are facing an exit of the baby boomer generation that is expected to continue through 2030. Additionally, the working-age population of noncollege graduates is shrinking while the demand for blue-collar and manual services workers is increasing. If that is not enough, there is increased demand but shortages in raw materials.
There is no need for despair. Robotics has come a long way over the decades and has a quick return on investment.
“Labor is extremely important, but if it’s in short supply what do you do?” said Brandon Ellis, president of elliTek. “You have to create labor. Make investments in automation now while money is cheap. The return on your investment will pay off quicker than you can imagine.”
Robotics can improve speed to market by performing simple tasks quickly, consistently, and predictably. Adding robotics allows the reclassification of existing employees to perform more complex tasks that are too expensive or difficult to automate. Robots can scale and adapt to changing market demands. A robot can be programmed to perform multiple tasks in a single setup which alleviates transition time, training, and space constraints. Quality is increased and scrap is decreased when a robot is added to a process.
For more than three decades, Yaskawa Motoman has delivered high-quality, innovative robotic solutions that give businesses an edge over their competitors. With more than 500,000 Motoman® industrial robots, 18 million servos, and 27 million inverter drives installed globally, Yaskawa’s automation products are suitable for almost any robotic application such as arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, and spot welding.
Yaskawa Motoman offers a comprehensive line of industrial robot arms, including delta-style, SCARA-style and collaborative models. With such a wide variety of robot models to choose from, it can seem overwhelming. elliTek’s knowledge and experience, stemming from its extensive integration background, qualifies elliTek with the natural advantage of having firsthand experience with Motoman® robots. As a systems integration partner for Yaskawa Motoman, elliTek’s support and training capabilities provide a level of “Value Added Services” that empower its customers by meeting them exactly where they are.
Additionally, elliTek’s engineering group has created pre-engineered robotic work cells that utilize the GP8 robot. Yaskawa Motoman’s GP-series robots are designed for high-speed processes such as assembly, packing, and general handling. The GP-series robots can improve cycle times, reduce downtime, and minimize floorspace requirements. elliTek’s engineers selected the GP8 model for the pre-engineered robotic work cell because of the flexibility of applications. The GP8 is used in Assembly, Logistics, Material Handling, Material Removal, Machine Tending, Pick & Place, Dispensing, and Part Transfer applications.
Learn more about Yaskawa Motoman’s industrial robots by visiting www.ellitek.com/yaskawa-motoman. While you're there, explore elliTek’s pre-engineered solutions, www.ellitek.com/robots-robotic-workcells. Speak with one of elliTek’s automation experts, 865-409-1555, for robot selection guidance. No matter where you are in your automation journey, elliTek will meet you there.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 500,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application, including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding, and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit www.motoman.com or call (937) 847-6200.
About elliTek, Inc.
elliTek, Inc. is a premier distribution partner representing the best in industrial automation products. Coined as an “Engineering Elite” Automation Distribution company, this unmatched level of engineering service and support define a level of “Value Added Services” which extend far beyond any being offered today. elliTek’s extensive integration background and firsthand experience with the products it promotes equips its engineers with the knowledge to confidently apply its in-house integration capabilities to empower its customers by meeting them exactly where they are. elliTek’s specialized training and support promote a focus on mutual success with End Users, Machine Builders, and Systems Integrators. Listen to elliTek’s podcast “Industrial Automation – It Doesn’t Have To...” to find out what makes elliTek different. Learn more at www.elliTek.com or call (865) 409-1555.
