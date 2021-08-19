Carisk Partners Announces Two Promotions and Welcomes a New Hire

Carisk Partners is pleased to announce two promotions and one addition to the team this summer. Sally Balioni has been promoted to Vice President of Sales of Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse, Katie Meister, LPN has been promoted to Director of Clinical Operations of Carisk Outcomes, and Dr. Steven Walton has joined Carisk as Medical Director of Carisk Outcomes.