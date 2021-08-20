Kimball Arts Center More Than 75% Leased While Still in Development
Chicago, IL, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kimball Arts Center, a 48,000 square foot creative loft building located in Chicago, IL, has leased more than 75% of its available retail space, loft office, art studios, and maker spaces before redevelopment of the building is complete. SUGR Kimball Arts LLC (a joint venture partnership between Stocking Urban, LLC, and Gregory Robbins) purchased the building in December of 2019, and commenced a full redevelopment of the building in September, 2020. The two-story building now boasts new mechanical systems, electric service, and plumbing. The common areas have been redesigned by Range Design and Architecture, and general contracting has been executed by Crosstown Design Build, Inc. As the common area redevelopment nears completion, work has shifted to build out of custom and spec work spaces. The building serves the neighborhoods of Logan Square and Humboldt Park, and is directly adjacent to Chicago’s 606 Trail.
“We’re so happy that Kimball Arts Center continues to serve the creative community of Logan Square and Humboldt Park, and now the building is more accessible to the public, especially via the 606 Trail. We’re looking forward to collaborating with our tenants on events like our recent Midsummer Block Party, which brings the tenant community and the neighborhood together in exciting ways.” - Nicholas Stocking, Stocking Urban
At the end of 2020, Kimball Arts Center was 25% leased to Orkenoy Brewery, Dayglow Coffee, ForDog’s Sake Pet Supplies, Range Design and Architecture, HP Woodworking, and Golden Hour Hair Salon. Since the beginning of 2021, while common area construction was underway, an additional 50% of the building leased at a brisk pace. New tenants who have signed leases include the not for profits Chicago Mobile Makers and We Coach, therapy group Practical Audacity, photographer Clayton Hauck and creative agency ETC Creative Inc, and e-tailers Em + Me and Bully Bundles. A host of individual artists, makers, and micro start ups also now call Kimball Arts Center home. More information on all tenants at Kimball Arts Center can be found here: https://kimballartschicago.com/tenants.
“It’s been so exciting to hear from newly signed tenants about how they are emerging from the uncertainty of 2020 with the desire and momentum to join a community of creatives at Kimball Arts Center. We look forward to finishing the construction work and seeing how the building can serve the community in the future.” - Greg Robbins
First floor retail space ranging from 900 square feet to over 5,000 square feet, which faces the 606 Trail, is still available at Kimball Arts Center. Second floor creative loft office spaces are also available ranging from 750 square feet to over 3500 square feet. The building has ample parking onsite, and outdoor gathering spaces. More recently, Kimball Arts Center has partnered with Johalla Projects to curate an Artist in Residency program and a mural program at the building. The first Artist in Residence is Claire Ashley. A large exterior mural has been completed by Chicago native Emmy Star Brown. Future artists in residence and muralists are in planning for this fall and winter.
About Stocking Urban, LLC
Stocking Urban, LLC was formed in 2014 by Nicholas Stocking, a designer and developer with a passion for building in dynamic neighborhoods. Nicholas has over 20 years of design and development experience, both with Stocking Urban and as a partner with Centrum Properties, Inc. He has led the acquisition and development of large-scale urban infill projects, from concept to launch to completion. Current and past projects include Basecamp SFH, a 48-unit new construction single family home development in Old Irving Park; WerkHaus, a 45,000 square foot loft office redevelopment in Lincoln Park; 3571 W. Armitage, an 11,000 square foot project in Logan Square; 1749 W. Chicago, the redevelopment of an orange rated building in West Town. 1637-1639 W Huron, a 12 unit apartment renovation. 2159 W Huron and 1659 N Humboldt, a 12 unit apartment renovation; and 838-846 W. Altgeld, 12 residential rentals being redeveloped in Lincoln Park. Nicholas holds design certificates from Archeworks and Rhode Island School of Design, along with a BBA from UW-Madison. Visit www.stockingurban.com.
