Announcing JapanFest 2021- Celebrating the 35th Anniversary
Duluth, GA, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JapanFest, now celebrating 35 years, is one of the largest Japanese festivals in the country that promotes friendship and cultural exchange between the people of Japan and the U.S. JapanFest will feature taiko drum concerts and traditional Japanese dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, cultural workshops, children's games, Japanese food and beer garden, contemporary and traditional musical performances, and so much more. JapanFest Weekend will be held on September 18-19, 2021, from 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday) and 10am to 5pm (Sunday) at the Gas South Convention Center (formally Infinite Energy Center) located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097.
Japan is internationally renowned for its performing arts, visual arts, and martial arts. Immerse yourself in all kinds of amazing performances, activities, workshops, and more at JapanFest 2021. JapanFest will feature fan favorite performances from Matsuriza Taiko Drummers, Samurai Sword Soul, musical performances from Junko Fujiyama and Lisa Furukawa, and a new shamisen jazz fusion from Yu Ooka and Kimo Cornwell. Festival-goers can experience traditional Japanese festival dance by joining the Japanese Folk Dance Institute New York as they teach and perform Ohara Bushi from Kagoshima Prefecture, which is celebrating 55 years as Atlanta’s sister state. For those who are fans of Japanese anime, Anime Village will be returning.
Many of the approximately 600 Japanese companies based in Georgia will display their products in the Japanese Businesses in Georgia (JBiG) exhibition. Interactive exhibits include the latest in Japanese technology. Participants include Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., Mizuno USA, TOTO U.S.A., Inc., and YKK Corp. of America.
For the younger set, there is both an inside and outside Children’s Area which has a variety of crafts and activities. Kids will have a fantastic time experiencing Japanese culture firsthand. The Ginza Dori shopping arcade has tons of games and activities for kids as well, such as ring toss, goldfish scooping, and Japanese toys. Parents can join their children to participate in the Bon Odori, learning the steps to traditional Japanese Folk dances.
There will be plenty of Japanese cuisine, so bring the family for a day of fun.
Visitors can experience their favorite Japanese restaurants inside JapanFest’s food court or head for the outdoor Beer Garden. JapanFest features the best of Japanese cuisine in Atlanta. Local Japanese restaurants, including Beard Papa's, Bento Bus, Boba Mocha, Gekko Sushi, Matcha Cafe Maiko, Mitsuwa Market Place, Sushi Yoko, Sweet Hut Bakery Cafe, Umaido, and Waraku Japanese Restaurant will offer chicken karaage, bento boxes, ramen noodles, matcha flavored sweets, cream puffs, gyudon, gyoza, bubble tea, and more.
Advanced tickets are now selling for $10, with price increases in September at $12 and $15 on the day of the event.
