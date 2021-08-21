iPOP Alumni Jacob Batalon to Star in New NBC Series "Reginald the Vampire"
iPOP Alumni Jacob Batalon will Star in the New Sci-Fi Series from NBC Universal "Reginald the Vampire."
Los Angeles, CA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, iPOP Alumni Jacob Batalon will have the title role in the new NBC series "Reginald the Vampire." The announcement marks the first time the iPOP Alumni will be at the helm of a starring role in a network series.
The Spider-Man breakout star will lead the dramedy in the works at Syfy, which is based on Johnny B. Truant’s ‘Fat Vampire’ book series. The series has already received a straight-to-series 10-episode order with Harley Peyton serving as the writer and showrunner. The show is set in a world populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. When Reginald Baskin (Batalon) tumbles into the world of the undead, he must navigate every kind of obstacle. From the girl, he loves but can’t be with to the vampire chieftain who wants him dead and a bully manager at work. It is when Reginald discovers that he has powers of his own that he becomes an unlikely hero.
Peyton along with Director Jeremiah Chechik will executive produce the series alongside Todd Berger and Lindsay Macadm. Co-executive producing will be Julie DiCresce.
Jacob landed on his path to stardom after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event held in Los Angeles, CA. After landing a major role as Ned, Spider-Man’s best friend in the blockbuster feature, Jacob’s success has continued. Along with appearing in the Spider-man sequels, Jacob starred in an episode of Quibi’s "50 States of Fright" last year. He will next be seen in the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise "Spider-Man: No Way Home." APA R&CPMK and Brecheen Feldman currently serve as Jacob’s representation.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
