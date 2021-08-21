iPOP Alumni Yin Chang Reprises Fan Favorite Role on Gossip Girl Reboot
iPOP Alumni Yin Chang reprised the Fan Favorite Role on Nelly Yuki on HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot for the fifth episode of the season.
Los Angeles, CA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Yin Chang made a triumphant return to her fan-favorite role on HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot. The actress and philanthropist reprised the role of Nelly Yuki for the GG episode "Hope Sinks," giving the first OG cast member cameo of the season. In the fifth episode of the rebooted series, Nelly (Yin) makes her appearance and introduction as the Fashion Editor for New York Magazine.
The episode focused on an exclusive Halloween party called “Huluween” where guests dress up as famous New York icons. In the episode Nelly (Yin) introduces herself to one of the main characters, Obie, while continuing to serve iconic moments, sharing that she’s dressed as Former Fashion Editor Eva Chen. Fashion fans have continued to give rave reviews for the appearance and fact that Yin’s costume was an exact match of one of Eva's most notable fashion week looks. Eva Chen currently serves as director of fashion associations for Instagram.
Fans of the pop culture hit will remember that Nelly served as one of Blair Waldorf's minions. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Yin explained why the return was meaningful to her as an Asian-American. Stating, “to know that Josh intentionally wanted to weave Nelly Yuki in as part of the storyline and exercising his authority as a showrunner to make space for a more layered portrayal of the character meant the world to me in regards to representation.” Yin’s statement is in reference to how her character was provided a reset from the way in which she was originally portrayed and how the reboot has diversified the cast and storyline.
Yin also shared in the interview the work she has been able to do outside of acting. Since her time on the original Gossip Girl, Yin has launched a storytelling platform 88 Cups of Tea and the non-profit Heart of Dinner. The latter, which she launched with her partner Moonlynn Tsai in 2015, provides meal delivery services to homebound Asian American elderly immigrants in the NYC community.
It was after attending iPOP LA that Yin Chang found success in the industry. With her most notable role as Nelly Yuki in The CW’s Gossip Girl, Yin has appeared in numerous other TV series like Law and Order and Love Bites. Yin’s leading film roles include The Bling Ring and PROM.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
