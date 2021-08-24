BAS Agent Services Introduced by Whiz Consulting
Whiz Consulting is introducing a much-needed BAS Agent Services for its Australian Clients to help them lodge their Business Activity Statement (BAS) on time accurately.
Gordon, Australia, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Business Activity Statement (BAS) is a vital aspect of running a business in Australia. Not every business best outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services providers. It provides its services to businesses irrespective of its operation size or the industry it belongs to. The sources from Whiz Consulting stated the new service had been long due. While they have been assisting businesses with BAS lodging and report from before for almost all their clients, the addition of BAS agent services will open up the door for businesses who do not have their own in-house bookkeeper or don't want to hire another BAS agent individual.
It is important to note that not every individual can file and report BAS. Only a certified BAS agent can conduct BAS filing and reporting. Or else, you must have an in-house full-time bookkeeper who can take the responsibility of BAS agent. So what is the reason behind this launch? A senior executive at Whiz Consulting stated, "GST, BAS, and tax return preparations come with complex provisions and should be handled by experts. BAS lodging time can differ from one business to another as it depends on its annual turnover. BAS is lodged to ATO with summaries of the business's tax obligations, including GST, PAYG instalments, PAYG withholding FBT, WET, and a few other taxes applicable to a specific business. We have seen businesses struggling with their BAS, and we wanted to provide a service which will encompass the overall BAS lodging and reporting process."
Whiz Consulting has put much thought when launching BAS agent services. BAS agent services are necessary for businesses who are obligated to lodge BAS but do not have full-time bookkeeping hired for their business which can perform the duties of a BAS agent. Imagine the plights of the small businesses outsourcing their bookkeeping services and do not have their in-house bookkeeping personnel. An outsourced bookkeeper helps maintain a business's accounting records, but they can fullfill the role of a BAS agent. Firstly, the role of a BAS agent is more diverse, and secondly, BAS agents are registered with the Tax Practitioners Board. Therefore Whiz Consulting's BAS agent services will eliminate the need for you to approach two separate service providers. It can help you with your bookkeeping needs and provide BAS agent services, helping you streamline your business process and reduce processing time.
Whiz Consulting's BAS agent services will include a wide range of services like applying to the registrar for ABN, advisory services to clients for their obligation under BAS provision, payroll processing, STP compliance, and super guarantee contribution. It will enable businesses to report and pay tax liabilities accurately on time.
About Whiz Consulting
Whiz Consulting is an outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services provider in Australia. Their team of skilled CPAs, bookkeepers and BAS agents assists businesses in seamless bookkeeping and accounting processes for firms based in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Queensland, and other parts of Australia. Along with bookkeeping & accounting, it also provides financial services like payroll processing, taxation, business advisory services, and industry-specific accounting.
