Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range
Great Neck, NY, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels, downlights, outdoor and indoor lights, retrofit kits, emergency lights, and various fixtures.
The new lighting products are an organic extension of the company’s wire and cable products. The new range covers a wide range of applications across the industries which will greatly help Nassau Cable to cross-sell the products to its existing customer base.
Nassau Cable has carefully selected the manufacturers for the Lighting range after extensive due diligence focusing on organizations that value innovations and sustainability. One of the major manufacturers listed on the website is Aeralux, a Quebec-based Canadian lighting company that specializes in manufacturing efficient LED lighting. Aeralux prides itself on efficient lighting that is up to date on current technology developments.
Samuel Draper, the President & owner of Nassau National Cable is very optimistic about the new launch, "Our goal for the next few years is to become the all-purpose marketplace for all types of industrial equipment, starting with electrical products. The introduction of lighting products is the first step in the direction to diversify our product line beyond wire and cable. With the recent deals with many electrical products manufacturers, I'm fairly optimistic that we will achieve the goal of becoming a marketplace in the immediate future.”
About Nassau National Cable
Nassau National Cable is an American wire and cable supply company headquartered in Great Neck, New York. Founded in 2009, the company excels at bringing the best commercial, residential, and industrial cables from the top suppliers in the United States. The range of products sold by Nassau National Cable is one of the widest among different suppliers in the country.
In 2014-2019, the company was named in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S. The same year, Nassau National Cable made it into the Financial Times ranking of the Americas' fastest-growing companies in the U.S. under 484.
Contact
Karellys Mattos
516-482-6313
www.nassaunationalcable.com
Categories