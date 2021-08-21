New Quiet Aspen Air Purifying System Created by Elemental Air Systems is Saving Lives by Removing Harmful Bacteria and Airborne Viruses from the Air, Such as COVID-19
Boston, MA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Elemental Air Systems created Aspen to serve humanity for a more enhanced way of healthy living, especially those with serious breathing issues and illnesses, such as allergies, heart disease, cancer and airborne bacterial viruses, like COVID-19.
Aspen was created to remove the tiny, fine PM2.5 and smaller particles that can enter deep into your lungs and cause life-threatening illness. Owner / Founder, Tanner Janesky’s goal in starting the company was to help people have a higher quality of life and a longer healthy lifespan by removing allergens and harmful pollutants from the air.
After much research, he found the perfect air purifier just didn't exist, so he designed a purifier that would deliver a truly meaningful quality of life improvement for people - especially those with allergies and even more severe illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and cancer.
With top of the line filtration systems, Aspen air purifiers have certified HEPA filters and granular activated carbon that removes dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, odors, smog, bacteria, viruses, radioactive fallout, and VOCs from your air, that you didn’t even know you were breathing.
A review from a verified customer: “I was skeptical about buying an air purifier but after having our newborn son I decided to make the investment. Normally my allergies are pretty bad this time of year but this year I haven't even noticed them. We've tried the mini ones from Amazon in the past but they are noisy and don't seem to help reduce my allergies. So far I'm impressed!” - Rob B. (source: Elemental Air System website)
The Aspen air purifying health unit can be used for your home or office space. Notably quiet with a sleek design and a filtration system that removes more than 99.97% of particles down to 0.1 microns, Aspen can clear a smoke filled room in minutes. (Video Source: Elemental Air System website) From construction dust to viruses and seasonal allergies, the Aspen purifying air system is able to remove the fine, unseen, tiny particles that can enter deep into our sinuses and lungs, assisting in the protection of life-threatening airborne viruses and illnesses, such as COVID-19.
Aspen was created to remove the tiny, fine PM2.5 and smaller particles that can enter deep into your lungs and cause life-threatening illness. Owner / Founder, Tanner Janesky’s goal in starting the company was to help people have a higher quality of life and a longer healthy lifespan by removing allergens and harmful pollutants from the air.
After much research, he found the perfect air purifier just didn't exist, so he designed a purifier that would deliver a truly meaningful quality of life improvement for people - especially those with allergies and even more severe illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and cancer.
With top of the line filtration systems, Aspen air purifiers have certified HEPA filters and granular activated carbon that removes dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, odors, smog, bacteria, viruses, radioactive fallout, and VOCs from your air, that you didn’t even know you were breathing.
A review from a verified customer: “I was skeptical about buying an air purifier but after having our newborn son I decided to make the investment. Normally my allergies are pretty bad this time of year but this year I haven't even noticed them. We've tried the mini ones from Amazon in the past but they are noisy and don't seem to help reduce my allergies. So far I'm impressed!” - Rob B. (source: Elemental Air System website)
The Aspen air purifying health unit can be used for your home or office space. Notably quiet with a sleek design and a filtration system that removes more than 99.97% of particles down to 0.1 microns, Aspen can clear a smoke filled room in minutes. (Video Source: Elemental Air System website) From construction dust to viruses and seasonal allergies, the Aspen purifying air system is able to remove the fine, unseen, tiny particles that can enter deep into our sinuses and lungs, assisting in the protection of life-threatening airborne viruses and illnesses, such as COVID-19.
Contact
Rose & Gold AgencyContact
Chelsea Swift
774-239-5944
www.roseandgold.com
Chelsea Swift
774-239-5944
www.roseandgold.com
Categories