Avant Healthcare Professionals Ranks #3074 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Orlando, FL, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company ranked #3074 on this year’s list, which provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, they also have proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies have added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“We’re honored to be named to this prestigious listing of the country’s fastest-growing private companies again this year,” shares Scott L’Heureux, president of nurse and allied health at Jackson Healthcare, the parent company of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “Avant’s specialized focus in placing thousands of international healthcare professionals across the U.S. to fill key specialty roles and enhance continuity of care is both essential and rewarding. Over the past 18+ months, we’re exceptionally proud of these hard-working, committed clinicians and the role they are playing in the fight against COVID-19.”
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Avant Healthcare Professionals has previously been honored by Inc. Magazine, having been featured on the list of nation’s fastest-growing private companies six times since 2012. The company also appeared on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida 2021 list.
Complete results of the 2021 Inc. 5000 – including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria – can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20.
About Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. To learn more, visit www.avanthealthcare.com.
