RELYANT Global, LLC Granted Tennessee Unlimited BC Contractors License
Maryville, TN, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RELYTANT Global, LLC was granted an Unlimited Building Construction (BC) Contractors License by the Department of Commerce and Insurance in the State of Tennessee, with additional endorsements for Hazardous Waste Removal and Remediation of Air, Water and Soil. This license will allow the company to bring its fifteen (15) plus years of unrivaled dedication and project completion in the international and domestic marketplace to East Tennessee’s construction industry.
An Unlimited BC Contractors License is required in the State of Tennessee before bidding or offering a price for projects of $25,000 or more as a prime contractor or sub-contractor on projects. The BC classification requires that an appointed representative pass an exam that covers all areas of Residential, Limited Residential, Commercial, Small Commercial, and Industrial building and encompasses 34 “building categories.” Additional requirements for the license involve meeting financial and experience prerequisites, possessing an optimal space to conduct business, and having the proper equipment and insurance. RELYANT Global, LLC has met all stated requirements and is now authorized to support any project within all 34 building categories and areas in Tennessee.
Alix King, Chief Strategy Officer for RELYANT Global, LLC stated, “Being able to take our demonstrated skills, systems, technology, and expertise from global and national construction projects and bring them to our communities in East Tennessee is an exciting opportunity for us and the community.” RELYANT is an experienced Prime Contractor and is an established resource for Design Build, Design-Bid-Build, Horizontal Construction, Airfield and Pavement Works, Civil Works & Infrastructure, and Vertical Construction projects for an impressive list of US and other government agencies, commercial and industrial clientele; and currently holds additional General Contractor’s Licenses in Guam and Florida. The goal in obtaining this license in Tennessee, for RELYANT, is to take this extensive experience, couple it with a passion for being active in and giving back to the local community, and become a trusted source for local commercial construction needs.
RELYANT has long served the local community through a standing partnership and joint venture with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. This partnership, UT-UXO Tech I Training Program, allows RELYANT to provide the field instruction and field course work portion of the nation’s most comprehensive Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) training initiatives available. The recent achievement in obtaining the Unlimited BC Contractor’s License has been a targeted goal and further anchors the firm to the local community.
RELYANT Global, LLC is Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business with global headquarters in Maryville, TN. REYLANT’s full scope of services includes construction (new, repair/renovation, deconstruction/demolition, site and civil infrastructure); munitions response and explosive ordnance management; environmental services that include hazardous material and waste testing, abatement, and removal of contaminants such as mold, asbestos and lead; global stability support services; emergency and disaster response; logistics; and training. The company provides these services nationwide throughout North America, South and Central America, across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Pacific/Indo-Pacific regions. RELYANT is actively growing, and welcomes interested partners to contact RELYANT Global, LLC at 865-984-1330 for further discussions.
An Unlimited BC Contractors License is required in the State of Tennessee before bidding or offering a price for projects of $25,000 or more as a prime contractor or sub-contractor on projects. The BC classification requires that an appointed representative pass an exam that covers all areas of Residential, Limited Residential, Commercial, Small Commercial, and Industrial building and encompasses 34 “building categories.” Additional requirements for the license involve meeting financial and experience prerequisites, possessing an optimal space to conduct business, and having the proper equipment and insurance. RELYANT Global, LLC has met all stated requirements and is now authorized to support any project within all 34 building categories and areas in Tennessee.
Alix King, Chief Strategy Officer for RELYANT Global, LLC stated, “Being able to take our demonstrated skills, systems, technology, and expertise from global and national construction projects and bring them to our communities in East Tennessee is an exciting opportunity for us and the community.” RELYANT is an experienced Prime Contractor and is an established resource for Design Build, Design-Bid-Build, Horizontal Construction, Airfield and Pavement Works, Civil Works & Infrastructure, and Vertical Construction projects for an impressive list of US and other government agencies, commercial and industrial clientele; and currently holds additional General Contractor’s Licenses in Guam and Florida. The goal in obtaining this license in Tennessee, for RELYANT, is to take this extensive experience, couple it with a passion for being active in and giving back to the local community, and become a trusted source for local commercial construction needs.
RELYANT has long served the local community through a standing partnership and joint venture with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. This partnership, UT-UXO Tech I Training Program, allows RELYANT to provide the field instruction and field course work portion of the nation’s most comprehensive Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) training initiatives available. The recent achievement in obtaining the Unlimited BC Contractor’s License has been a targeted goal and further anchors the firm to the local community.
RELYANT Global, LLC is Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business with global headquarters in Maryville, TN. REYLANT’s full scope of services includes construction (new, repair/renovation, deconstruction/demolition, site and civil infrastructure); munitions response and explosive ordnance management; environmental services that include hazardous material and waste testing, abatement, and removal of contaminants such as mold, asbestos and lead; global stability support services; emergency and disaster response; logistics; and training. The company provides these services nationwide throughout North America, South and Central America, across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Pacific/Indo-Pacific regions. RELYANT is actively growing, and welcomes interested partners to contact RELYANT Global, LLC at 865-984-1330 for further discussions.
Contact
RELYANT Global, LLCContact
Jessie McDonough
865-250-3377
www.RELYANTGlobal.com
Jessie McDonough
865-250-3377
www.RELYANTGlobal.com
Categories